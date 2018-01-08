Voyageur Provides Update on 2017 Financing Activities

CALGARY, Alberta, Jan. 08, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Voyageur Minerals Ltd. (TSXV:VM) (the “Company” or “Voyageur”) is pleased to announce that in the last six months of 2017 the Company has raised a total of $539,629 for its work program and general working capital.



The Company further announced and opened a new private placement in December 2017. The details of the first tranche of the placement are as follows:

Equity Units $118,125

Each Equity Unit is comprised of one common share in the capital of Voyageur (“Common Share”) and one Common Share purchase warrant (“Warrant”). Each Warrant is exercisable for one Common Share at a price of $0.15 per share for a period of 24 months from the date of closing. The Warrant also contains an acceleration clause where-in if the Common Shares trade at $0.20 or better for 10 days the Company has the right to accelerate the expiration date upon 30 days’ notice to the holders.

Flow Through Units $93,000

Each Flow-Through Unit is comprised of one Common Share and ½ Common Share purchase warrant (“Warrant”). Each whole Warrant is exercisable for one Common Share at a price of $0.15 per share for a period of 24 months from the date of closing. The Warrant also contains an acceleration clause where-in if the Common Shares trade at $0.20 or better for 10 days the Company has the right to accelerate the expiration date upon 30 days’ notice to the holders. The subscription price of $0.10 per unit will be renounced as flow through expense.

The Company paid finders fees of $13,250 and 156,400 broker warrants to arm’s length dealers in the connection with this private placement. Net proceeds from the private placement will be used to meet the Company’s commitments under its work program and for general working capital purposes.

The securities issued pursuant to the private placement will be subject to a four month hold period expiring April 30, 2018.

Subsequent to this private placement the Company will have 45,000,972 shares issued and outstanding.

About Voyageur Minerals

Voyageur is a Calgary based company which owns 100% interest in three Barium Sulfate ("Barite") deposits including two properties suitable in grade for the industrial barite market place, and interests in two high grade lithium brine projects in Utah, USA.

Voyageur's business plan is to develop its barite deposit at Frances Creek, BC, Canada, for potential near term cash flow, while it continues exploration for critical and strategic minerals.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements relating to the Qualifying Transaction, including statements regarding the acquisition of future assets, the discovery and commercialization of commercial quantities of industrial minerals, the successful commercialization of the Company’s assets, expected operational activities, other statements that are not historical facts. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are based will occur. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions, known and unknown risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will not occur, which may cause actual performance and results in future periods to differ materially from any estimates or projections of future performance or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These assumptions, risks and uncertainties include, among other things: the risk that the assets do not provide commercial quantities or grades of marketable minerals, that even if they do contain commercial quantities of marketable minerals that the Company will not be able to economically produce such discoveries, the existence of commercial grades of commercial minerals, timing of obtaining required approvals, state of the economy in general and capital markets in particular, investor interest in the business and future prospects of the Company.

The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities law. Additionally, the Company undertakes no obligation to comment on the expectations of, or statements made, by third parties in respect of the matters discussed above.