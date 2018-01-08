Great Atlantic Announces the sudden Passing of Zenaida Manalo  

Vancouver, British Columbia (FSCwire) - GREAT ATLANTIC RESOURCES CORP. (TSXV.GR) (the “Company” or “Great Atlantic”) announces the Sad loss and sudden passing of Zenaida Manalo the companies CFO. Ms Manalo was a dedicated member of our team and was much liked and respected by all who dealt with her. The team at Great Atlantic extends to Ms Manalo’s family and friends our deepest sympathies, she will be greatly missed.

The company is in the process of sourcing a replacement for the vacancy she leaves, and further updates will follow in due course; in the interim, her duties are being taken care by other members of the executive team.

On Behalf of the board of directors

“Christopher R Anderson”

Mr Christopher R Anderson " Always be positive, strive for solutions, and never give up "

President CEO Director

604-488-3900 – Dir

Investor Relations:

Kaye Wynn Consulting Inc.: 604-558-2630, Toll Free –888-280-8128

E-mail: info@kayewynn.com

About Great Atlantic Resources Corp.: Great Atlantic Resources Corp. is a Canadian exploration company focused on the discovery and development of mineral assets in Atlantic Canada. Great Atlantic is currently building the company utilizing a project generation model, with a focus on antimony, tungsten and gold.

