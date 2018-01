Ashburton Announces Options

Vancouver, British Columbia (FSCwire) - Ashburton Ventures Inc. (ABR-TSX:V) (ARB-FRANKFURT) (“Ashburton” or the "Company”) announces that it has granted a total of up to 1,250,000 stock options to directors and consultants of the company, exercisable at a price of $0.14 per share for a period of two years from the date of grant. The options have been granted in accordance with the company's stock option plan.

Ashburton Ventures Inc. is a Canadian-based junior exploration company focused on Canadian mineral projects in Quebec and British Columbia, Canada.

