Kootenay Closes Final Tranche of Private Placement $4 Million Raised

VANCOUVER, Jan. 8, 2018 /CNW/ - Kootenay Silver Inc. (TSXV: KTN) (the "Company" or "Kootenay") is pleased to announce that further to its press release dated November 15, 2017 and December 14, 2017, it has closed the final tranche of its non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement") and has issued an aggregate total of 20,094,480 units (each a "Unit") at a purchase price of $0.20 per Unit for total gross proceeds to the Company of $4,018,896. The final tranche raised $109,000 by issuing 545,000 Units. Each Unit consists of one common share ("Common Share") and one-half of a transferable common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant a "Warrant"). Each Warrant issued in the final tranche entitles the holder to acquire one Common Share at an exercise price of $0.30 per share until January 5, 2021.

The net proceeds of the Private Placement will be used to fund the exploration and development of the Company's La Cigarra project in Chihuahua State, Mexico, possible new acquisitions and for general working capital purposes.

All securities issued pursuant to the Private Placement are subject to a four month hold period under applicable securities laws in Canada, ending on May 6, 2018.

About Kootenay Silver Inc.

Kootenay Silver Inc. is an exploration company actively engaged in the discovery and development of mineral projects in the Sierra Madre Region of Mexico and in British Columbia, Canada. Supported by one of the largest portfolios of silver assets in Mexico, Kootenay continues to provide its shareholders with significant leverage to silver prices. The Company remains focused on the expansion of its current silver resources, new discoveries and the near-term economic development of two of its priority silver projects located in prolific mining districts in Sonora, State and Chihuahua, State, Mexico, respectively.

