Tinka Announces Change of Director Nominee by Sentient Equity Partners

VANCOUVER, Jan. 8, 2018 /CNW/ - Tinka Resources Limited ("Tinka" or the "Company") (TSXV & BVL: TK) (OTCPK: TKRFF) announces the appointment of Pieter Britz to its board of directors, effective immediately, and the resignation of Ms. Yanina Barilá as director.

Mr. Britz is an industrial engineer with over 20 years experience as a mining professional, and has served on the board of a number of resource companies in Canada, Australia and China. He is a registered professional engineer, and a member of AusIMM. After spending 13 years in the mining industry in Africa with Kumba Resources, Mr. Britz spent three years in investment banking with Royal Bank of Canada in Australia, until 2007 when he joined The Sentient Group (now Sentient Equity Partners) as an investment professional in private equity.

The Company also announces the resignation of Ms. Barilá as a director, effective immediately. Ms. Barilá served as a director nominated by The Sentient Group since July 24, 2014.

Graham Carman, President and CEO, stated: "We are pleased to welcome Pieter to the board of Tinka. Pieter's extensive technical and capital markets experience is an excellent addition to the skill set of our board. I would also like to thank Yanina for her efforts during her term as a director. She has been a valuable contributor to the Tinka board, and we wish her all the best in her current and future roles."

Dr. Graham Carman, President & CEO

About Tinka Resources Limited

Tinka is an exploration and development company with its flagship property being the 100%-owned Ayawilca carbonate replacement deposit (CRD) in the zinc-lead-silver belt of central Peru, 200 kilometres northeast of Lima. The Ayawilca Zinc Zone Inferred Mineral Resource estimate now consists of 42.7 Mt at 6.0 % zinc, 0.2 % lead, 17 g/t silver & 79 g/t indium, and a Tin Zone Inferred Mineral Resource of 10.5 Mt at 0.63 % tin, 0.23 % copper & 12 g/t silver. Drilling for resource extensions and the testing of new targets is ongoing. The qualified person, Dr. Graham Carman, Tinka's President and CEO, and a Fellow of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy, has reviewed and verified the technical contents of this release.

