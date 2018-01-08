Rogue Files 43-101 Technical Report on Snow White Silica Project in Northern Ontario

Summarizes historic work completed on the Project including bulk furnace test results

TORONTO, Jan. 08, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rogue Resources Inc. (TSX-V:RRS) (“Rogue” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the filing of an independent NI 43-101 report on its Snow White Project located North of Massey, Ontario. The Technical Report entitled “NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Snow White Silica Property, Deagle Township, Massey, Ontario, Canada” dated effective January 8, 2018 was prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 – “Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects” by Philip Vicker, MSc, P.Geo., an independent “qualified person” for the purpose of NI 43-101. The report was prepared in connection with the Company’s ongoing work program on the Snow White Project and does not disclose a resource estimate. A copy of the Technical Report is available under the Company’s profile on SEDAR or on the Company’s website at www.rogueresources.ca.

“This report represents another important milestone for Rogue”, said Sean Samson, President and CEO of Rogue Resources. “The Technical Report supports the presence of high quality quartz/silica that is suitable for silicon metal production. Rogue also believes the quartz has physical properties, including colour, that should be attractive to the filler and counter-top industries. Our plans are to aggressively advance this project including further definition of the silica zone, engage with local area contractors to develop the project and advance discussions with potential customers.”

Project Overview

The Snow White property consists of three staked mining claims representing approximately 96 hectares, located approximately 26 km northwest of the town of Massey, Ontario, which is about 125 km west of the City of Sudbury and 500 km north-northwest of Toronto. The Project currently has Class A and Class B Pit-Quarry-Aggregate Permits for unlimited annual silica/quartz production. Rogue has met with the Ontario Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry to discuss and verify the existing aggregate permit.

The area surrounding the Project is equipped with good infrastructure, an existing access road, and is also proximate to deep-water ports on Lake Huron that the Company expects could be used to access export markets. Rogue has been in contact with local contractors, as well as the port’s owners.

The work completed on Snow White at this stage is preliminary in nature and the limited drill data and metallurgical analysis are too speculative geologically to have economic considerations applied to them that would enable them to be categorized even as mineral resources.

Similar to the past two years, the Company has developed a detailed plan for 2018, outlining the major events anticipated for the year.

Corporate Update Conference Call

Rogue is pleased to host a conference call with management Wednesday at noon Eastern (9am Pacific, 6pm in Western Europe). Rogue CEO Sean Samson and VP, Technical Paul Davis will give a corporate update, reviewing progress made in 2017 and introducing the 2018 Plan, followed by a brief question and answer period. Interested investors should forward questions in advance to questions@rogueresources.ca. Dial-in numbers to access the conference call as well as a new corporate presentation (including the new 2018 Plan) will be available at noon on Tuesday through our webpage, www.rogueresources.ca. As with past calls, a playback of the call will be available online soon afterwards.

About Rogue Resources Inc.

Rogue is a mining company focused on generating positive cash flow. Not tied to any metal, it looks at rock value and good grade deposits that can withstand all stages of the metal price cycle. The Company remains focused on advancing its silica/quartz business with the Silicon Ridge Project in Quebec and the Snow White Project in Ontario, exploring its other assets, including the gold potential at Radio Hill, and identifying additional projects or mines that meet its criteria.

For more information visit www.rogueresources.ca.

Qualified Person

The Company’s Projects are under the direct technical supervision of Paul Davis, P.Geo., and Vice-President of the Company. Paul is a Qualified Person (“QP”) as defined by NI 43-101.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

This news release contains certain statements or disclosures relating to the Company that are based on the expectations of its management as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company which may constitute forward-looking statements or information (“forward-looking statements”) under applicable securities laws. All such statements and disclosures, other than those of historical fact, which address activities, events, outcomes, results or developments that the Company anticipates or expects may, or will occur in the future (in whole or in part) should be considered forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of the words “will”, “expect”, “anticipate”, “plan” and similar expressions.

In particular, but without limiting the foregoing, this news release contains forward-looking statements pertaining to the following: the NI 43-101 technical report in respect of the Snow White Project; the ability of the Company to generate cash flow from any of its projects; the infrastructure and logistical features of the area surrounding the Project; and the timing of an investor conference call.

The forward-looking statements contained in this news release reflect several material factors and expectations and assumptions of the Company including, without limitation: business strategies and the environment in which the Company will operate in the future; commodity prices; the validity of existing permits in respect of the Snow White Project; exploration and development costs; mining operations and development parameters; regulatory restrictions; activities of governmental authorities (including changes in taxation); currency fluctuations; the global economic climate; and competition.

The Company believes that the material factors, expectations and assumptions reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable at this time but no assurance can be given that these factors, expectations and assumptions will prove to be correct. The forward-looking statements included in this news release are not guarantees of future performance and should not be unduly relied upon. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements including, without limitation: general economic, market and business conditions; the Company may be unable to resolve geological, mechanical or operational issues in the timelines anticipated, in the manner anticipated or at all; increased costs and expenses; reliance on industry partners; risks related to operations, government and environmental regulation, conclusions of economic evaluations and changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined; risks in the marketability of minerals; fluctuations in the commodity prices; fluctuation in foreign exchange rates and interest rates; stock market volatility; and certain other risks detailed from time to time in the Company’s public disclosure documents including, without limitation, those risks identified in this news release, and in the Company’s most recent annual and interim management’s discussion and analysis, copies of which are available on the Company’s SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and the Company undertakes no obligations to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in the United States of America. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933 (the “U.S. Securities Act”) or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons (as defined in the U.S. Securities Act) unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws, or an exemption from such registration is available.



