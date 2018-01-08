S&P Dow Jones Indices Announces Changes to the S&P/TSX Canadian Indices

AuRico Metals Inc. – Deletion from S&P/TSX SmallCap Index

TORONTO, Jan. 8, 2018 /CNW/ - S&P Dow Jones Indices Canadian Index Services will make the following changes in the S&P/TSX Canadian Indices:

The shareholders of AuRico Metals Inc. (TSX:AMI) have agreed to the terms of a Plan of Arrangement with Centerra Gold Inc. (TSX:CG) whereby AuRico Metals will be acquired for cash consideration of $CDN1.80 per share. AuRico Metals will be removed from the S&P/TSX SmallCap Index prior to the open of trading on Wednesday, January 10, 2018.

