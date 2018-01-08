Black Tusk Resources Inc. Initiates Phase I Exploration Program on its Goldsmith Property

(TheNewswire)

Vancouver, BC / TheNewswire / January 8, 2018 - Black Tusk Resources Inc. ("Black Tusk" or the "Company) (C: TUSK) is pleased to announce that it has initiated Phase I of its exploration program on the Goldsmith Property, located 65 kilometres north of Kalso in southeastern British Columbia. The program is designed to provide due diligence sampling in order to confirm the presence of historical high grade gold mineralization from rock grab samples as reported by previous property owners.

Gold mineralization was first identified on the Goldsmith Property in the early 1900s and was notable for its sporadic high grade distribution. A two phase exploration program is planned for the Goldsmith Property in 2018 with the goal to target gold mineralized zones for testing with a significant bulk sampling program. A bulk sampling program has been designed to mitigate the heterogeneity of the distribution of coarse gold grains.

In 2018, coincident with geological mapping and rock sampling, the initial exploration phase will consist of compilation of a large amount of historical geochemical and geophysical data to refine targets for the Phase II surface sampling and trenching program.

"We are extremely excited to begin our exploration program and look forward to getting further details on the Goldsmith Property" said Richard Penn, CEO of the Company.

About Black Tusk Resources Inc.

Black Tusk is engaged in the acquisition and exploration of its mineral property located in British Columbia, Canada. Pursuant to the Goldsmith option agreement, the company currently has an option to acquire a 100-per-cent undivided interest in the Goldsmith property situated in the Kootenays, approximately 65 kilometres north of the city of Kaslo, BC.

Linda Dandy, P.Geo., the author of the Company's Technical Report on the Goldsmith Property, is a "Qualified Person" as that term is defined under NI 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this news release.

Forward Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking statements based on assumptions as of that date. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations; they are not guarantees of future performance. The Company cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to exploration and development; the ability of the Company to obtain additional financing; the Company's limited operating history; the need to comply with environmental and governmental regulations; fluctuations in the prices of commodities; operating hazards and risks; competition and other risks and uncertainties, including those described in the Company's Prospectus dated September 8, 2017 available on www.sedar.com. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions, and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions, and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Richard Penn

CEO

Copyright (c) 2018 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.