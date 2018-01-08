Fiore Gold Appoints Ross Maclean as Chief Operating Officer

Vancouver, British Columbia (FSCwire) - Fiore Gold Ltd. (TSXV: F) (OTCQB: FIOGF) (“Fiore” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the appointment of Ross MacLean as Chief Operating Officer (“COO”) of Fiore Gold. Ross has been with Fiore and its predecessor companies since the acquisition of the Pan Mine in early 2016, and previously served as Fiore’s Senior VP Operations. Ken Brunk, Fiore’s current COO, will remain as a Director of the company and will also continue supporting the operations as a technical advisor, assisting with various projects at Pan and the Company’s other properties, as well as being closely involved with M&A activities.

Mr. MacLean brings over 30 years of experience in the mining industry, having started his career with Cominco and Newmont and progressed through increasingly senior roles in the industry, including General Manager at Taseko Mines’ Gibraltar Mine. Mr. MacLean has successfully managed development, construction and operations across a variety of commodities and is an experienced mining engineer. Mr. MacLean received his bachelor degree in Mining Engineering from the University of Idaho, and holds an MBA from the University of Denver.

Outgoing COO Ken Brunk commented,” I am extremely pleased with the team and support staff we have assembled in Fiore Gold. Tim is a solid leader and understands the CEO role well, Ross has been operating as essentially the COO for the past year and has proven himself more than capable; we have a solid support team in the key aspects of our business and they have come together to produce real measurable results. I could not be more proud of this group of professionals. It is time to hand over the responsibilities of running the company to these men and women and provide to them the opportunity to produce meaningful results to all of the shareholders. I want to thank all of the investors who supported us and allowed this turn around to happen. Now, I ask we support this new team and share in the fruits of their labors.”

Tim Warman, Chief Executive Officer of Fiore, commented: “I’m extremely pleased that Ross is taking on the COO role at Fiore. Ross has proven himself as a very capable operator and an excellent leader who’s earned the respect of the entire Fiore team over the past year. I’m looking forward to working with Ross as we advance our other projects and build Fiore Gold into a 150,000 ounce per year producer. I’m also pleased that Ken Brunk will continue to provide guidance as a Director and technical advisor, and want to thank him for having the vision to see that the excellent technical team he assembled could turn around the Pan Mine and make it into the well-run, profitable operation that it is today.”

Corporate Strategy

Fiore’s goal is to build on the existing operations at our Pan Mine in Nevada to become a 150,000 ounce/year gold producer. To achieve this, we intend to:

grow gold production at the Pan Mine from a planned 35-40,000 ounces in fiscal 2018 to between 40-50,000 ounces per year by fiscal 2019

advance exploration and development of the nearby Gold Rock project, with a resource update planned for late 2018

acquire additional production or near-production assets in Nevada and surrounding states

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains “forward-looking statements” and “forward looking information” (as defined under applicable securities laws), based on management’s best estimates, assumptions and current expectations. Such statements include but are not limited to, statements with respect to the operation and profitability of the Pan Mine, goal to become a 150,000 ounce producer, goal to acquire additional production or near production assests, and other statements, estimates or expectations. Often, but not always, these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “expects”, “expected”, “budgeted”, “targets”, “forecasts”, “intends”, “anticipates”, “scheduled”, “estimates”, “aims”, “will”, “believes”, “projects” and similar expressions (including negative variations) which by their nature refer to future events. By their very nature, forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, some of which are beyond Fiore Gold’s control. These statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. Forward looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made, as well as a number of assumptions made by, and information currently available to, the Company concerning, among other things, anticipated geological formations, potential mineralization, future plans for exploration and/or development, potential future production, ability to obtain permits for future operations, drilling exposure, and exploration budgets and timing of expenditures, all of which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievement of Fiore Gold to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to vary materially from results anticipated by such forward looking statements include, but not limited to, risks related to the Pan Mine performance, risks related to the company’s limited operating history; risks related to international operations; risks related to general economic conditions, actual results of current or future exploration activities, unanticipated reclamation expenses; changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined; fluctuations in prices of metals including gold; fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates; increases in market prices of mining consumables; possible variations in ore reserves, grade or recovery rates; uncertainties involved in the interpretation of drilling results, test results and the estimation of gold resources and reserves; failure of plant, equipment or processes to operate as anticipated; the possibility that capital and operating costs may be higher than currently estimated; the possibility of cost overruns or unanticipated expenses in the work programs; availability of financing; accidents, labour disputes, title disputes, claims and limitations on insurance coverage and other risks of the mining industry; delays in the completion of exploration, development or construction activities; the possibility that required permits may not be obtained on a timely manner or at all; changes in national and local government regulation of mining operations, tax rules and regulations, and political and economic developments in countries in which Fiore Gold operates, and other factors identified in Fiore Gold’s filing with Canadian under its profile at www.sedar.com respecting the risks affecting Fiore and its business. Although Fiore has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The forward-looking statements and forward-looking information are made as of the date hereof and are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. Fiore disclaims any obligation to revise or update any such factors or to publicly announce the result of any revisions to any of the forward-looking statements or forward-looking information contained herein to reflect future results, events or developments, except as require by law. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and information.

