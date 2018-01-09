Buenaventura Announces Fourth Quarter 2017 Production, Volume Sold per Metal Results and 2018 Operating Guidance
Compañia de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (“Buenaventura” or “the Company”) (NYSE: BVN; Lima Stock Exchange: BUE.LM), Peru’s largest publicly-traded precious metals mining company, today announced preliminary 4Q17 production and volume sold results as well as 2018 operating guidance (100% basis).
|4Q17 Production per Metal and 2018 Operating Guidance (100% basis)
|
4Q17
|
12M17
|
2017
|
2018
|Gold (Oz.)
|Orcopampa
|50,056
|190,976
|190k - 200k
|190k - 210k
|Tambomayo
|27,605
|64,175
|60k - 90k
|110k - 130k
|La Zanja
|30,648
|127,118
|115k - 125k
|70k - 80k
|Tantahuatay
|45,164
|151,454
|145k - 155k
|160k - 180k
|Yanacocha
|134,291
|534,691
|530k - 560k
|470k - 545k
|Silver (Oz.)
|Uchucchacua 1
|4,129,464
|16,583,698
|17.0M - 18.0M
|17.2M - 18.6M
|Julcani
|292,358
|2,249,527
|2.6M - 2.8M
|2.1M - 2.4M
|Mallay
|192,004
|1,109,382
|1.0M - 1.3M
|0.4M - 0.5M
|Tambomayo
|814,012
|1,788,219
|1.6M - 1.9M
|3.0M - 3.5M
|El Brocal
|1,047,414
|4,084,249
|3.5M - 4.5M
|4.2M - 4.8M
|Zinc (MT)
|El Brocal
|10,785
|51,511
|50k - 60k
|43k - 50k
|Uchucchacua 1
|4,318
|13,040
|10k - 12k
|16.6k - 18.3k
|Mallay
|1,281
|7,102
|7.0k - 9.0k
|3.0k - 3.6k
|Tambomayo
|2,086
|2,906
|2k - 5k
|7k - 8k
|Copper (MT)
|El Brocal
|12,103
|45,097
|50K - 60K
|61K - 71K
|
|1.
|Production from 4Q17 considers 150,203 Ag Oz and 263 Zn MT from Uchucchacua´s material treated in Mallay´s processing plant.
Volume Sold
|4Q17 Volume sold per Metal (100% basis)
|4Q17 (Actual)
|12M17 (Actual)
|Gold (Oz.)
|Orcopampa
|55,812
|195,278
|Tambomayo
|31,491
|63,130
|La Zanja
|30,285
|128,623
|Tantahuatay
|47,580
|151,797
|Silver (Oz.)
|Uchucchacua
|3,747,035
|15,583,553
|Julcani
|330,359
|2,466,846
|Mallay
|211,609
|993,040
|Tambomayo
|884,088
|1,621,611
|El Brocal
|846,928
|3,253,899
|Zinc (MT)
|El Brocal
|9,285
|43,120
|Uchucchacua
|3,692
|10,281
|Mallay
|1,153
|5,926
|Tambomayo
|1,906
|2,398
|Copper (MT)
|El Brocal
|11,566
|42,633
Company Description
Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. is Peru’s largest, publicly traded, precious metals company and a major holder of mining rights in Peru. The Company is engaged in the mining, processing, development and exploration of gold and silver and other metals via wholly owned mines as well as through its participation in joint exploration projects.
Buenaventura currently operates several mines in Peru (Orcopampa*, Uchucchacua*, Mallay*, Julcani*, Tambomayo*, El Brocal, La Zanja and Coimolache and is developing the San Gabriel project.
The Company owns 43.65% of Minera Yanacocha S.R.L. (a partnership with Newmont Mining Corp.), an important precious metal producer; 19.58% of Sociedad Minera Cerro Verde, an important Peruvian copper producer.
For a printed version of the Company’s 2016 Form 20-F, please contact the investor relations contacts on page 1 of this report, or download the PDF format file from the Company’s web site at www.buenaventura.com.
(*) Operations wholly owned by Buenaventura
Note on Forward-Looking Statements
This press release may contain forward-looking information (as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) that involve risks and uncertainties, including those concerning the Company’s, Yanacocha’s and Cerro Verde’s costs and expenses, results of exploration, the continued improving efficiency of operations, prevailing market prices of gold, silver, copper and other metals mined, the success of joint ventures, estimates of future explorations, development and production, subsidiaries’ plans for capital expenditures, estimates of reserves and Peruvian political, economic, social and legal developments. These forward-looking statements reflect the Company’s view with respect to the Company’s, Yanacocha’s and Cerro Verde’s future financial performance. Actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors discussed elsewhere in this Press Release.
