Buenaventura Announces Fourth Quarter 2017 Production, Volume Sold per Metal Results and 2018 Operating Guidance

Compañia de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (“Buenaventura” or “the Company”) (NYSE: BVN; Lima Stock Exchange: BUE.LM), Peru’s largest publicly-traded precious metals mining company, today announced preliminary 4Q17 production and volume sold results as well as 2018 operating guidance (100% basis).

4Q17 Production per Metal and 2018 Operating Guidance (100% basis) 4Q17

(Actual) 12M17

(Actual) 2017

(Last Guidance) 2018

(Estimated) Gold (Oz.) Orcopampa 50,056 190,976 190k - 200k 190k - 210k Tambomayo 27,605 64,175 60k - 90k 110k - 130k La Zanja 30,648 127,118 115k - 125k 70k - 80k Tantahuatay 45,164 151,454 145k - 155k 160k - 180k Yanacocha 134,291 534,691 530k - 560k 470k - 545k Silver (Oz.) Uchucchacua 1 4,129,464 16,583,698 17.0M - 18.0M 17.2M - 18.6M Julcani 292,358 2,249,527 2.6M - 2.8M 2.1M - 2.4M Mallay 192,004 1,109,382 1.0M - 1.3M 0.4M - 0.5M Tambomayo 814,012 1,788,219 1.6M - 1.9M 3.0M - 3.5M El Brocal 1,047,414 4,084,249 3.5M - 4.5M 4.2M - 4.8M Zinc (MT) El Brocal 10,785 51,511 50k - 60k 43k - 50k Uchucchacua 1 4,318 13,040 10k - 12k 16.6k - 18.3k Mallay 1,281 7,102 7.0k - 9.0k 3.0k - 3.6k Tambomayo 2,086 2,906 2k - 5k 7k - 8k Copper (MT) El Brocal 12,103 45,097 50K - 60K 61K - 71K

1. Production from 4Q17 considers 150,203 Ag Oz and 263 Zn MT from Uchucchacua´s material treated in Mallay´s processing plant.

Volume Sold

4Q17 Volume sold per Metal (100% basis) 4Q17 (Actual) 12M17 (Actual) Gold (Oz.) Orcopampa 55,812 195,278 Tambomayo 31,491 63,130 La Zanja 30,285 128,623 Tantahuatay 47,580 151,797 Silver (Oz.) Uchucchacua 3,747,035 15,583,553 Julcani 330,359 2,466,846 Mallay 211,609 993,040 Tambomayo 884,088 1,621,611 El Brocal 846,928 3,253,899 Zinc (MT) El Brocal 9,285 43,120 Uchucchacua 3,692 10,281 Mallay 1,153 5,926 Tambomayo 1,906 2,398 Copper (MT) El Brocal 11,566 42,633

Company Description

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. is Peru’s largest, publicly traded, precious metals company and a major holder of mining rights in Peru. The Company is engaged in the mining, processing, development and exploration of gold and silver and other metals via wholly owned mines as well as through its participation in joint exploration projects.

Buenaventura currently operates several mines in Peru (Orcopampa*, Uchucchacua*, Mallay*, Julcani*, Tambomayo*, El Brocal, La Zanja and Coimolache and is developing the San Gabriel project.

The Company owns 43.65% of Minera Yanacocha S.R.L. (a partnership with Newmont Mining Corp.), an important precious metal producer; 19.58% of Sociedad Minera Cerro Verde, an important Peruvian copper producer.

For a printed version of the Company’s 2016 Form 20-F, please contact the investor relations contacts on page 1 of this report, or download the PDF format file from the Company’s web site at www.buenaventura.com.

(*) Operations wholly owned by Buenaventura

Note on Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking information (as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) that involve risks and uncertainties, including those concerning the Company’s, Yanacocha’s and Cerro Verde’s costs and expenses, results of exploration, the continued improving efficiency of operations, prevailing market prices of gold, silver, copper and other metals mined, the success of joint ventures, estimates of future explorations, development and production, subsidiaries’ plans for capital expenditures, estimates of reserves and Peruvian political, economic, social and legal developments. These forward-looking statements reflect the Company’s view with respect to the Company’s, Yanacocha’s and Cerro Verde’s future financial performance. Actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors discussed elsewhere in this Press Release.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180108006941/en/

Contact

For Compañia de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.

In Lima:

Leandro García, (511) 419 2540

Chief Financial Officer

or

Rodrigo Echecopar, (511) 419 2591

Investor Relations Coordinator

rodrigo.echecopar@buenaventura.pe

or

In NY:

Barbara Cano, (646) 452 2334

barbara@inspirgroup.com

or

Company Website:

www.buenaventura.com.pe/ir