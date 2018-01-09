Camino Expands Adriana Zone 100 Meters With Step Out Drilling

TSX Venture Symbol: COR

VANCOUVER, Jan. 9, 2018 /CNW/ - Camino Minerals Corp. ("Camino" or the "Company") (COR: TSX-V) is pleased to report results for the next four diamond drill holes completed on the Adriana Zone ("Adriana") at its Los Chapitos Project ("Chapitos"), located in southern Peru.

Select drill highlights are:

DCH-049 intersected 0.82% copper over 49.40 meters, including 2.04% copper over 9.00 meters;





DCH-052 intersected 0.65% copper over 45.50 meters, including 1.08% copper over 6.50 meters.

Holes DCH-048, DCH-049, DCH-052, and DCH-053 were drilled as a 100 meter step out fan of holes targeting the southeast extension of Adriana. All of the holes continued to intersect the shallow bed of oxide mineralization as well as the extension of the mineralization related to the Diva Structure. The shallow mineralization extends further north from the Diva Structure than seen in previous drilling which appears to be the result of influence from a northeast trending cross structure. An additional three drill holes were completed to test for further extensions of the shallow oxide and Diva Structure mineralization, assays for which will be released when available.

The 2017 diamond drill program totaled over 16,000 meters. Most of this drilling was focused on the Adriana Zone which now measures 600 meters long, by up to 200 meters wide, and over 300 meters deep. It is defined by 34 drill holes totaling 11,275 meters, and contains dominantly copper oxide or soluble secondary sulphide mineralization, as well as structurally hosted, high grade sulphide mineralization. The zone remains open at depth, along trend to the northwest, and to the southeast towards the Katty Zone.

The mineralization at the Katty Zone covers an area measuring roughly 150 meters by 150 meters that has been defined by 13 drill holes totaling 2,560 meters. Interpretation of the recent results suggests there is potential that this zone may be related to the southeast extension of the Diva Structure. The remainder of the program comprised the previously reported eight holes at the Atajo Zone on the western side of the property, and at the southern end of the six kilometer long Adriana/Katty trend, two holes at the Vicky Zone, the assays for which are still pending.

Proposed work for the 2018 exploration program will include additional step out drilling to test the extensions of the Adriana Zone to the northwest and to the southeast, over to the Katty Zone. Drill results from the Atajo and Vicky Zones will be reviewed and additional drilling completed as required. Preliminary drilling will also be planned for several untested surface showings. Scoping level metallurgical studies will be started on samples from the Adriana and Katty Zones. Finally, permit applications will be filed so that sufficient drilling can be completed to support an initial resource estimation.

Kenneth C. McNaughton, M.A.Sc., P.Eng., is the Qualified Person (QP) responsible for the Chapitos project.

Updated drill sections and summary presentation can be found on the company website at www.caminominerals.com.

Table 1: Selected Diamond Drill Results, (1,2)

Hole Number Pad # Dip/Azimuth (degrees) From (meters) To (meters) Interval

(meters) Total

Copper

(%) Soluble

Copper

(%) Adriana Zone













DCH-048 Pad - 4 70.00 145.00 75.00 0.45 0.36 Incl. -65/195 119.50 133.00 13.50 1.07 0.99



379.50 417.00 37.50 0.73 0.18 Incl.

387.00 399.00 12.00 1.26 0.35













DCH-049 Pad - 4 70.50 81.00 10.50 0.35 0.30

-55/195 106.10 155.50 49.40 0.82 0.74 Incl.

137.50 146.50 9.00 2.04 1.89



318.00 384.00 66.00 0.34 0.22 Incl.

366.00 369.00 3.00 1.76 0.89













DCH-052 Pad - 4 102 147.5 45.5 0.65 0.59 Incl. -45/195 128.50 137.00 8.50 1.08 1.01



298.00 328.00 30.00 0.13 0.07



345.50 349.95 4.45 0.94 0.13













DCH-053 Pad - 4 70.55 92.50 21.95 0.40 0.35

-77.5/195 100.00 109.00 9.00 0.19 0.14















(1) True thickness to be determined. (2) All samples were submitted for preparation and analysis by ALS Chemex at its facilities in Lima, Peru. All samples were analyzed using multi-digestion with ICP finish and select samples were analyzed for gold using fire assay with AA finish. Samples over 1% copper were reanalyzed using four acid digestion with an ore grade ICP finish. Mineralized samples were analyzed for soluble copper by sequential leaching where they are first agitated at room temperature in a 5% sulphuric acid solution with the copper content measured by AA. The tails from the acid leach are then agitated in a 10% sodium cyanide solution with an AA finish to determine the amount of copper contained in secondary sulphides such as chalcocite and bornite. One in 20 samples was blank, one in 20 was a standard sample, and one in 20 samples had a sample cut from assay rejects assayed as a field duplicate at ALS Chemex in Lima, Peru.

About Camino Minerals Corporation

Camino is a discovery-oriented mineral exploration company. The Company is focused on the acquisition and development of high-grade copper and precious metal projects. For more information, please refer to Camino's website at www.caminominerals.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements and Information

This News Release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian and United States securities legislation. Statements contained herein that are not based on historical or current fact, including without limitation statements containing the words "anticipates," "believes," "may," "continues," "estimates," "expects," and "will" and words of similar import, constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Forward-looking information may include, but is not limited to, information with respect to our planned exploration activities, the adequacy of our financial resources, the estimation of mineral reserves and resources, the results of future exploration and drilling. Wherever possible, words such as "plans", "expects", "projects", "assumes", "budget", "strategy", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "targets" and similar expressions or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved, or the negative forms of any of these terms and similar expressions, have been used to identify forward-looking statements and information.

Forward-looking information is subject to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking information, including, without limitation, those risks identified in the Company's annual disclosure materials, filed with the securities regulatory authorities in Canada and available at www.sedar.com. Readers are encouraged to read these materials. Prospective investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

