BGM intersects 29.20 g/t Au over 5.55 metres at Shaft Zone

13:00 Uhr  |  CNW

ISLAND MOUNTAIN ALSO YEILDS 16.38 G/T AU OVER 5.80 METRES

TORONTO, Jan. 9, 2018 /CNW/ - Barkerville Gold Mines Ltd. (TSXV: BGM) (the "Company" or "Barkerville") is pleased to announce additional drilling results from the 2017 Phase II Island Mountain exploration and infill drilling program at the Company's flagship Cariboo Gold Project.   The Company is currently exploring and delineating the Shaft Zone with five drill rigs. Detailed drilling results, a drill hole location plan map and vertical sections are presented at the end of this release. The exact geometry and hence true width of the mineralized zones cannot be assuredly concluded at this time therefore core lengths are reported.

Drilling Highlights

  • IM-17-196: 16.38 g/t Au over 5.80 meters
  • IM-17-198: 5.20 g/t Au over 6.25 meters
  • IM-17-202: 29.20 g/t Au over 5.55 meters
  • IM-17-205: 8.21 g/t Au over 4.85 meters

Continued Expansion of Vein Corridors

The Company is pleased to report mineralization expansion from the ongoing drilling at Shaft Zone. Phase II drillhole IM-17-196 intersected 16.38 g/t Au over 5.80 meters at a vertical depth 380 meters below surface. This new intersection is open along strike to the north east. Previously reported hole IM-17-146 is located 35 meters to the south west and averaged 17.45 g/t Au over 8.60 meters. Further up-hole at a vertical depth of 175 meters, IM-17-196 also intersected 6.63 g/t Au over 4.40 meters and correlates with previously reported hole IM-17-115 that graded 10.14 g/t Au over 4.00 meters.

On the north-western extents of the Shaft Zone, drillhole IM-17-202 intersected a well mineralized vein zone grading 29.20 g/t Au over 5.55 meters at a vertical depth of 85 meters from surface. Drilling in this area is sparse and the closest intersection is previously reported drillhole IM-17-030, 135 meters down dip and assayed 9.35 g/t Au over 1.00 meters. This new intersection warrants additional drilling is in this area.  

Shaft Zone - Corridors Discussion

The sandstone hosted veining which constitutes the newly named Alpha, Beta and Gamma Corridors of the Shaft Zone are manifested as an anastomosing network of high vein density with an overall sub-vertical dip and northeast strike. Based upon drilling results to date, estimated horizontal widths of the corridors are variable and range from 5 to 35 metres. These corridors, as well as others that are developing in the Shaft and Valley Zones have been defined from surface to a vertical depth of 600 metres and remain open for expansion to depth and down plunge. Drillhole spacing in the corridors currently averages 25 metres between drilling sections with vertical drilling separations ranging from 20 to 75 metres with hole spacing increasing to depth. Gold grades are intimately associated with vein-hosted pyrite as well as pyritic, intensely silicified wall rock haloes in close proximity to the veins.

Qualified Persons

Exploration activities at the Cariboo Gold Project are administered on site by the Company's Exploration Manager, Maggie Layman, P.Geo. As per National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, Paul Geddes, P.Geo. Vice President Exploration, is the Qualified Person for the Company and has prepared, validated and approved the technical and scientific content of this news release. The Company strictly adheres to CIM Best Practices Guidelines in conducting, documenting, and reporting its exploration activities on the Cariboo Gold Project.

Quality Assurance – Quality Control

Once received from the drill and processed, all drill core samples are sawn in half, labelled and bagged.  The remaining drill core is subsequently stored on site at the Company's secure facility in Wells, BC.  Numbered security tags are applied to lab shipments for chain of custody requirements.  The Company inserts quality control (QC) samples at regular intervals in the sample stream, including blanks and reference materials with all sample shipments to monitor laboratory performance. The QAQC program was designed and approved by Lynda Bloom, P.Geo. of Analytical Solutions Ltd., and is overseen by the Company's Qualified Person, Paul Geddes, P.Geo, Vice President Exploration.

Drill core samples are submitted to ALS Geochemistry's analytical facility in North Vancouver, British Columbia for preparation and analysis. The ALS facility is accredited to the ISO/IEC 17025 standard for gold assays and all analytical methods include quality control materials at set frequencies with established data acceptance criteria. The entire sample is crushed and 250 grams is pulverized. Analysis for gold is by 50g fire assay fusion with atomic absorption (AAS) finish with a lower limit of 0.01 ppm and upper limit of 100 ppm. Samples with gold assays greater than 100 ppm are re-analyzed using a 1,000g screen metallic fire assay. A selected number of samples are also analyzed using a 48 multi-elemental geochemical package by a 4-acid digestion, followed by Inductively Coupled Plasma Atomic Emission Spectroscopy (ICP-AES) and Inductively Coupled Plasma Mass Spectroscopy (ICP-MS).

About Barkerville Gold Mines Ltd.

The Company is focused on developing its extensive land package located in the historical Cariboo Mining District of central British Columbia. Barkerville's mineral tenures cover 1,950 square kilometres along a strike length of 67 kilometres which includes several past producing hard rock mines of the historic Barkerville Gold Mining Camp near the town of Wells, British Columbia. The QR Project, located approximately 110 kilometres by highway and all weather road from Wells was acquired by Barkerville in 2010 and boasts a fully permitted 900 tonne/day gold milling and tailings facility. Test mining of the Bonanza Ledge open pit was completed in March of 2015 with 91,489 tonnes of material milled producing 25,464 ounces of gold. The Company has completed several drilling and exploration programs over the past 20 years and has compiled this data with all historical information in order develop geologic models which are assisting management in defining new deposits in the Cariboo Gold Project. An extensive drill program is currently underway with the goal of delineating additional high grade gold mineralization.

Cautionary Statement on Forward -Looking Information
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein. This news release contains forward-looking information which is not comprised of historical facts. Forward-looking information involves risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Forward looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, the Company's objectives, goals or future plans, statements regarding exploration results and exploration plans. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, capital and operating costs varying significantly from estimates, the preliminary nature of metallurgical test results, delays in obtaining or failures to obtain required governmental, environmental or other project approvals, uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future, changes in equity markets, inflation, fluctuations in commodity prices, delays in the development of projects and the other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development industry, and those risks set out in the Company's public documents filed on SEDAR. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

Table 1: Length weighted gold composites for Shaft Zone Phase II drillholes:

HOLE-ID

FROM (M)

TO (M)

CORE LENGTH (M)

AU (G/T)

IM-17-190

32.00

32.60

0.60

5.16

IM-17-190

232.00

232.50

0.50

6.29

IM-17-190

252.70

254.20

1.50

11.94

INCLUDING

253.50

254.20

0.70

15.15

IM-17-190

528.60

529.20

0.60

9.05

IM-17-190

535.90

542.60

6.70

11.08

INCLUDING

535.90

536.90

1.00

18.20

AND

538.85

539.95

1.10

41.70

AND

540.85

541.40

0.55

10.40

IM-17-190

547.70

548.20

0.50

33.40

IM-17-190

655.40

656.55

1.15

42.17

INCLUDING

655.40

655.95

0.55

82.60

IM-17-192

30.60

33.60

3.00

5.50

INCLUDING

30.60

31.85

1.25

6.61

AND

33.00

33.60

0.60

11.45

IM-17-192

35.00

38.00

3.00

5.94

INCLUDING

35.90

37.00

1.10

8.75

IM-17-192

35.00

37.00

2.00

8.87

INCLUDING

309.65

310.15

0.50

17.75

IM-17-193

122.20

122.90

0.70

10.30

IM-17-193

147.35

149.50

2.15

9.03

INCLUDING

147.35

148.20

0.85

17.55

AND

149.00

149.50

0.50

8.90

IM-17-193

160.50

161.00

0.50

9.78

IM-17-195


ASSAYS PENDING

IM-17-196

232.90

233.50

0.60

9.11

IM-17-196

244.70

248.90

4.20

5.32

INCLUDING

244.70

246.00

1.30

9.13

AND

248.40

248.90

0.50

14.20

IM-17-196

255.20

259.60

4.40

6.63

INCLUDING

256.00

256.70

0.70

7.18

AND

259.00

259.60

0.60

31.70

IM-17-196

266.50

268.00

1.50

13.09

INCLUDING

267.50

268.00

0.50

30.20

IM-17-196

452.30

458.10

5.80

16.38

INCLUDING

453.20

453.75

0.55

73.40

AND

456.55

457.45

0.90

44.40

IM-17-196

485.25

491.30

6.05

4.76

INCLUDING

485.75

486.30

0.55

14.65

AND

489.60

490.10

0.50

10.30

AND

490.70

491.30

0.60

16.40

IM-17-197

148.80

149.30

0.50

4.80

IM-17-197

176.90

177.60

0.70

5.70

IM-17-197

189.00

189.70

0.70

4.39

IM-17-197

211.40

212.30

0.90

6.32

IM-17-197

330.00

330.50

0.50

6.15

IM-17-197

336.00

336.50

0.50

11.85

IM-17-197

350.20

353.70

3.50

13.37

INCLUDING

350.20

350.85

0.65

34.90

AND

351.85

352.90

1.05

20.20

IM-17-197

384.10

387.65

3.55

11.22

INCLUDING

386.00

386.50

0.50

20.30

AND

386.50

387.00

0.50

31.10

AND

387.00

387.65

0.65

14.05

IM-17-197

411.50

412.10

0.60

5.83

IM-17-198

160.00

161.00

1.00

27.50

IM-17-198

200.20

201.25

1.05

4.36

INCLUDING

200.70

201.25

0.55

5.54

IM-17-198

211.50

217.75

6.25

5.20

INCLUDING

212.00

212.50

0.50

5.39

AND

214.70

215.40

0.70

5.98

AND

216.40

217.20

0.80

23.00

IM-17-198

222.25

223.45

1.20

10.15

IM-17-198

226.60

227.50

0.90

12.25

IM-17-198

359.40

360.00

0.60

16.60

IM-17-198

369.95

370.55

0.60

5.33

IM-17-199

169.75

170.45

0.70

4.68

IM-17-199

305.50

306.00

0.50

11.00

IM-17-199

457.65

459.35

1.70

21.14

INCLUDING

457.65

458.85

1.20

13.15

AND

458.85

459.35

0.50

40.30

IM-17-199

518.00

519.80

1.80

6.40

INCLUDING

518.00

519.00

1.00

8.24

IM-17-199

533.00

533.50

0.50

8.94

IM-17-199

618.20

618.70

0.50

5.62

IM-17-199

684.75

686.15

1.40

5.71

IM-17-199

707.10

709.05

1.95

10.11

INCLUDING

707.10

707.60

0.50

17.30

IM-17-200


ASSAYS PENDING

IM-17-201


ASSAYS PENDING

IM-17-202

114.70

120.25

5.55

29.20

INCLUDING

116.40

117.00

0.60

41.40

AND

117.00

118.00

1.00

67.40

IM-17-202

326.80

331.00

4.20

3.49

INCLUDING

326.80

327.40

0.60

16.50

IM-17-202

374.20

374.90

0.70

40.80

IM-17-202

378.95

379.60

0.65

14.40

IM-17-203

82.75

83.30

0.55

105.00

IM-17-204


ASSAYS PENDING

IM-17-205

30.60

35.45

4.85

8.21

INCLUDING

30.60

31.65

1.05

5.47

AND

32.95

33.90

0.95

8.02

AND

33.90

34.40

0.50

45.50

IM-17-205

120.00

121.80

1.80

6.09

IM-17-205

146.45

147.40

0.95

6.63

IM-17-205

148.00

148.50

0.50

35.20

IM-17-205

158.40

159.00

0.60

6.09

IM-17-205

170.15

170.65

0.50

109.50

IM-17-206

106.00

106.70

0.70

70.80

IM-17-207

9.00

10.25

1.25

11.85

IM-17-207

105.00

105.70

0.70

9.24

IM-17-207

184.10

184.90

0.80

16.00

IM-17-207

196.00

197.30

1.30

6.61

IM-17-207

221.20

224.40

3.20

16.75

INCLUDING

223.35

224.40

1.05

47.70

IM-17-207

254.00

255.00

1.00

4.78

IM-17-207

270.00

270.75

0.75

19.75

IM-17-208

138.50

140.10

1.60

3.69

IM-17-208

344.50

345.70

1.20

62.20

IM-17-208

355.50

356.40

0.90

4.57

IM-17-208

363.80

364.50

0.70

26.30

IM-17-209


ASSAYS PENDING

IM-17-210

46.25

46.75

0.50

15.35

IM-17-210

236.25

236.85

0.60

67.60

IM-17-210

326.15

328.00

1.85

9.43

INCLUDING

326.65

327.15

0.50

23.50

IM-17-210

401.10

401.60

0.50

6.42

IM-17-210

472.00

473.00

1.00

5.30

IM-17-210

480.50

481.45

0.95

6.13

IM-17-210

527.50

532.45

4.95

3.70

INCLUDING

531.45

532.45

1.00

7.99

IM-17-211

90.85

91.85

1.00

8.52

INCLUDING

91.35

91.85

0.50

12.40

IM-17-211

125.00

126.00

1.00

24.10

IM-17-211

184.80

185.30

0.50

9.09

IM-17-211

189.75

191.80

2.05

16.90

IM-17-211

226.00

227.00

1.00

5.43

IM-17-212


ASSAYS PENDING

IM-17-213


ASSAYS PENDING

IM-17-214

48.00

48.50

0.50

21.40

IM-17-214

58.50

59.30

0.80

12.05

IM-17-214

79.80

81.00

1.20

4.84

IM-17-214

271.50

272.00

0.50

20.60

IM-17-214

322.10

324.00

1.90

5.30

IM-17-214

323.30

324.00

0.70

8.98

 

True widths cannot be accurately determined from the information available therefore core lengths are reported. Intervals not recovered by drilling were assigned zero grade. Top cuts have not been applied to high grade assays.

Table 2: Drillhole Collar Orientations:

HOLE-ID

AZIMUTH

DIP

IM-17-190

132.4

-45.8

IM-17-193

139.3

-66.7

IM-17-196

139.0

-61.6

IM-17-197

140.8

-49.3

IM-17-198

141.5

-64.4

IM-17-199

132.8

-59.9

IM-17-202

141.2

-44.0

IM-17-203

141.8

-62.5

IM-17-205

136.2

-65.2

IM-17-206

139.6

-44.5

IM-17-207

141.9

-65.6

IM-17-208

142.4

-45.0

IM-17-210

140.5

-43.4

IM-17-211

138.7

-63.3

IM-17-214

137.6

-64.2

 

SOURCE Barkerville Gold Mines Ltd.



Contact
Chris Lodder, President & Chief Executive Officer, 155 University Avenue, Suite 1440, Toronto, Ontario, Canada, clodder@barkervillegold.com
