Sama Resources Announces Completion of Warrant Acceleration

MONTREAL, Jan. 09, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sama Resources Inc. (“Sama” or the "Company") (TSX Venture Exchange:SME) today announced, further to its news release dated November 29, 2017, that it has successfully completed the acceleration of its share purchase warrants (the “Warrants”) issued under the non-brokered private placement announced on April 7, 2017. Of the 18,778,928 Warrants, 18,776,528 were exercised at a price of $0.20 per Warrant, for gross proceeds of $3,755,306. The remaining 2,400 Warrants are cancelled. The Company is well-positioned to continue its exploration and development activities.



Dr. Marc-Antoine Audet, President and CEO, stated, “We are pleased with the strong show of support from our shareholders through the exercise of the warrants and over $3.7 million in proceeds. The additional capital will ensure the company is well funded to advance its exploration projects to the next stage and follow-up on the encouraging results received to-date."

About Sama Resources Inc.

Sama is a Canadian-based mineral exploration and development company with projects in West Africa. On October 23, 2017, Sama announced that it had entered into a binding term sheet in view of forming a strategic partnership with HPX TechCo Inc., for the development of its Côte d’Ivoire Nickel-Copper and Cobalt project in Côte d’Ivoire, West-Africa. For more information about Sama, please visit Sama’s website at http://www.samaresources.com.

