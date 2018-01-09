Hunt Mining Announces 8th and 9th Concentrate Shipments From Martha Project

LIBERTY LAKE, Wash., Jan. 09, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hunt Mining Corp. (the “Corporation” or “Hunt”) (TSX VENTURE:HMX) is pleased to announce concentrate shipments 8 and 9 from the Martha Mine Project (“Martha Project”) located in Santa Cruz Province, Argentina. The combined total ounces of silver were 79,099 troy ounces and 87.8 troy ounces for gold.



Argentina Summer 2017 Shipment

Shipment Date Weight dmt Ag g/t Au g/t Silver (Troy Ounces) Gold (Troy Ounces) Lot 8 11/12/17 8.9 95,018 87.1 27,204 24.9 Lot 9 12/14/17 19.7 81,836 99.1 51,896 62.8 Total 28.6 86,479 96.0 79,099 87.8

Troy ounces consisting of 31.1035 grams

dmt = dry metric tonne

g/t = grams per tonne

Grades are based on independent assays taken at the port by Alex Stewart International, Argentina S.A., Rodriguez Pena 1140, Luzuriaga, Maipu, Mendoza, Argentina

While continuing to pursue mining the remnants of predecessors’ exploitation activities at Martha, Hunt is also evaluating the metallurgy of the gold and silver veins on its La Josefina property for optimum flotation processing and investing substantially in the modification of the Martha mill to best accommodate this new metallurgy.

Ongoing production at the Martha Project is being undertaken without established mineral resources or reserves and the Corporation has not established the economic viability of the operations on the Martha Project. As a result, there is increased uncertainty and economic risks of failure associated with these production activities.

Klaus Triebel, Hunt Mining's director of project development, is the qualified person under National Instrument 43-101 who has approved the technical and scientific aspects of this press release.

Additional information on the Martha Project and other Santa Cruz, Argentina projects can be viewed on the Company website at: www.huntmining.com.

About Hunt Mining

Hunt Mining Corp. has continued to develop its properties as an active and aggressive explorer in Santa Cruz since 2006, entering into production of silver and gold at the Mina Martha property in January 2017. Since 2006, Hunt's wholly owned subsidiary, Cerro Cazador S.A., has completed exploration activity including 62,000 meters of HQ core drilling, 416 line kilometers of Induced Polarization geophysical surveys and more than 20,000 surface soil, sediment, channel, chip, and trench samples, beyond the historical work previous to the same properties. Hunt also owns a 100% interest in the Martha property, which includes the Martha Project, also located in the Santa Cruz Province of Argentina.

