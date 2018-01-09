PHOENIX, Jan. 09, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Uptick Newswire is the sole producer of the Uptick Network “Stock Day” Podcast that updates investors and shareholders on the micro-cap sector of the market. Since the inception of “Stock Day” in January 2016 CEO and host Everett Jolly has interviewed over 600 CEO’s within the micro-cap publicly traded sector of the market, bringing transparency and a connection to the investor community. Mr. Jolly is pleased to welcome back one of the first mineral exploration companies of 2018 to return on “Stock Day”.



Mark Kolebaba, CEO of Adamera Minerals Corp. (OTC:DDNFF), (TSX-V:ADZ) (the “Company”), starts the interview off with highlighting the high-grade gold potential of Washington State. Mr. Kolebaba discusses the success of last year’s airborne survey that identified several EM conductors. Drill results from one target area returned an upper zone of 9.9 g/t gold over 2.1 metres with a deeper interval returning 9.6 g/t gold over 10.9 metres. Drilling will continue throughout the winter. Mr. Kolebaba explains how the recently depleted Buckhorn Mine shut down in late 2017 and the mill is now in need of ore. “Not to mention the fact that 6 million ounces have been produced in the region,” Kolebaba adds.

Mr. Jolly presses on how the Company plans to put dollars on its balance sheets. Mr. Kolebaba states, “The first quarter is always a good time for us, especially as we will be drilling. We have a lot of eyes on our story, and we have a lot of letter writers that support what we are doing. You’re going to see a lot more marketing and a lot more drilling come out of our Company.”

Listen to the full interview by clicking here or the following link: https://upticknewswire.com/featured-interview-ceo-mark-kolebaba-of-adamera-minerals-corp-otcpink-ddnff

The TSX Venture Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. Statements in this press release, other than purely historical information, including statements relating to the Company's future plans and objectives or expected results, may include forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on numerous assumptions and are subject to all of the risks and uncertainties inherent in resource exploration and development. As a result, actual results may vary materially from those described in the forward-looking statements.

