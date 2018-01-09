Redzone Announces Expansion of Arizona Lithium project by over 600% to 4,132 acres

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - Jan 9, 2018) - Redzone Resources Ltd. (TSX VENTURE:REZ) ("the Company" or "Redzone") is pleased to announce that it has located and staked an additional 173 lode claims at or near its Fortner & Boyd Lithium Property. This area increases the Company's total land package by 3,574 acres and brings the Company's total land holding to 200 lode claims totaling 4,132 acres. In the process, the Company has covered two additional lithium prospects. These two prospects are the Ambly and Dove Claims. Historical reports from the Arizona Geological Survey indicate that several rail car loads of lithium ore were mined at the Dove Claims (report 1980) and records from the Mineral Resources Data System (MRDS) indicate that Ambly was explored historically for lithium (report 1978).

The Company has also retained a local Arizona engineering firm, Engineering & Environmental Consultants (EEC), to assist it with exploration, permitting and other activities on its land package in. EEC has offices in Tucson and Phoenix, Arizona.

The Company intends to immediately begin exploration work on these newly acquired claims as well as the eight other Lithium-bearing mineralized outcrops on the property to determine their economic potential.

Michael Murphy, President and Chief Executive Officer of Redzone, stated "We are extremely excited about the increased land position and the mineralized zones identified in last year's campaign. With the recently closed financing, the Company is now positioned to carry out a systematic exploration campaign over the eight mineralized outcrops/ exposed dykes, as well as the two historic mineralized prospects, the Dove and Ambly Claims. We expect the 2018 exploration work to begin imminently."

