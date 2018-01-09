ROUYN-NORANDA, Quebec, Jan. 09, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Radisson Mining Resources Inc. (“Radisson” or the “Company") (TSX-V:RDS)(OTC:RMRDF)(FRANKFURT:2RX) is pleased to announce additional results from the 21,800 m drill program completed in 2017 at the O’Brien gold project located along the Cadillac Break halfway between Rouyn-Noranda and Val-d’Or in Quebec, Canada. As disclosed on multiple occasions in 2017 (See May 9th, June 20th, September 12th and November 8th press releases) the company continues to confirm the vertical and lateral continuity of high-grade gold intercepts within wider lower grade mineralized halo on the 36E zone of the O’Brien deposit.



Press release highlights:

Hole OB-17-55 intersected 11.8 g/t Au over 2.4 m and 6.9 g/t Au over 7.1 m within 3.9 g/t Au over 21.4 m at depth of 261.6 m and 275.9 m respectively on the 36E zone. (See figure 1 and figure 2).





Today’s results are from 2,259 m of drilling (6 drill holes), assays are currently pending from approximately 2,834 m of drilling (11 drill holes).



Resource growth potential highlighted by the 31,800 m of drilling completed on 36E, Kewagama and Vintage zone north of the O’Brien deposit since 2016.





Resource estimate update underway at O’Brien. The company expects to publish results from the updated resource estimate during the first quarter of 2018.





Historical drill core re-logging and assaying ongoing on 36E where 28 shallow historical drill holes were selected re-logged and sent for assaying.

“Current results continue to demonstrate strong mineralization continuity and resource growth potential on both 36E and Kewagama zones. The fact that we continue to encounter high-grade gold mineralization within wider lower-grade halo at various depths is encouraging. The re-log and assaying program of shallower historical drill holes represents a game changing opportunity for the expansion of the O’Brien deposit moving forward. We are also excited about the second phase exploration-drilling program well underway on the Vintage Zone. The drilling program should deliver more insight on the potential of the new zone identified a few meters north of the deposit in 2017, ” commented Mario Bouchard, President and CEO.

Historical drill core re-logging and assaying

In light of the wide zones of mineralization recently intersected on 36E area, the company is reviewing drill cores from an additional series of historical drill holes in the near-surface area of the 36E zone. After re-log, selected drill core were sent for assaying. Prior to 2016, most of these holes have incomplete assay within the Piche group sequence. Only highly mineralized zones were assayed without paying attention to a possible wider low-grade halo model.

Table 1 Drilling results summary at the O’Brien gold project

Hole From To Length Grade Interpreted zone (m) (m) (m) Au OB-17-55 261.6 283.0 21.4 3.9 Piche Conglomerate, QFP #2* VG Including 261.6 264.0 2.4 11.8 Piche Conglomerate* VG And 275.9 283.0 7.1 6.9 QFP #2 Which includes 275.9 276.3 0.4 21.4 QFP #2 *VG 279.5 280.0 0.5 25.1 QFP #2 *VG 282.0 283.0 1.0 23.5 QFP #2 OB-17-57 147.5 148.0 0.5 7.6 Pontiac sediments *VG OB-17-57 165.6 166.0 0.4 12.5 Pontiac sediments* VG OB-17-57 210.0 210.3 0.3 3.3 Pontiac sediments* VG OB-17-58 248.3 251.3 3.0 4.1 Piche volcanics OB-17-59 151.6 152.0 0.4 10.7 Piche volcanics OB-17-59 252.0 253.0 1.0 4.9 Piche volcanics OB-17-60 366.9 375.2 8.3 4.4 Piche volcanics OB-17-61 424.6 426.4 1.8 6.2 Piche Conglomerate

*VG; Denotes presence of visible gold

Results are presented as down hole width; true widths are estimated between 55 to 70% of down-hole thickness.

All drill cores in this campaign are NQ in size. Assays were completed on sawn half-cores, with the second half kept for future reference. The samples were analyzed using standard fire assay procedures with Atomic Absorption (AA) finish at Swastika Laboratories Ltd, in Swastika, Ontario. Samples yielding a grade higher than 5 g/t were analyzed a second time by fire assay with gravimetric finish at the same laboratory. Samples containing visible gold were analyzed with metallic sieve procedure. Standard reference materials and blank samples were inserted prior to shipment for quality assurance and quality control (QA/QC) program.

Qualified Person

Tony Brisson, P. Geo, independent consultant, acts as a Qualified Person as defined in National Instrument 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the technical information in this press release.

About Radisson Mining Resources Inc.

Radisson is a Quebec-based mineral exploration company. The O’Brien project, cut by the regional Larder-Lake-Cadillac Fault, is Radisson’s flagship asset. The project hosts the former O’Brien Mine, considered to have been the Abitibi Greenstone Belt’s highest-grade gold producer during its production (1,197,147 metric tons at 15.25 g/t Au for 587,121 ounces of gold from 1926 to 1957; InnovExplo, April 2015).

