Honesty, Trust and Fairness Thrive in Atlantic Canada

HALIFAX, Jan. 9, 2017 /CNW/ - Honesty, trust and fairness are things that all of us want to experience in our lives and communities. As misinformation and fake news made headlines in 2017, it seems that they're values we're thinking about and looking for more than ever.



Atlantic credit unions believe that these values are alive and well in Atlantic Canada—and wanted to prove it. To put this to the test, 12 "lost" wallets were placed in public spaces across Atlantic Canada, with receipts, bus tickets, a credit union debit card, around $100 cash, and a contact number. The theory was that the wallets would find their way back to their rightful owners with the cash and contents still inside.

This week, the results of the lost wallet experiment were shared in an exciting new video. Of the 12 wallets dropped, nine were returned, each one containing all of the cash inside.

"The results confirm what we already suspected about Atlantic Canadians," said Jennifer Murray, Director, Brand Marketing for Atlantic Central. "Honesty, trust and fairness are fundamentally a part of who we are as a region—and as credit unions, these values are in our DNA too."

The lost wallet video is the latest addition to Atlantic credit unions' brand campaign, and is available on HonestMoney.ca — credit unions' one-stop-site offering refreshingly honest financial advice for everything from buying a home, to TFSA vs RRSPs, to life's tougher moments, like job loss and divorce.

"We wanted to create a video that boldly demonstrates what we believe in," said Murray. For us, honesty, trust and fairness are about putting our members first, doing the right thing, and giving honest advice—even when it might be tough to hear. We hope to attract people that believe in the same things. Because we're owned by our members and our profits stay local, we do things differently. Our members' best interests are our best interests."

Atlantic Central is the regional trade association that provides leadership, advocacy and a range of financial and support services for 47 independent credit unions in all four Atlantic provinces. With assets of nearly $5 Billion and serving 310,000 members, credit unions in Atlantic Canada are co-operative financial institutions, owned by their members. Rooted in the communities they serve, credit unions are an integral part of community life and play a significant role in the economic fabric of Atlantic Canada.

