Kapuskasing Stakes Claims on the Great Northern Peninsula, Newfoundland

14:30 Uhr  |  FSCwire

Vancouver, British Columbia (FSCwire) - Kapuskasing Gold Corp. (TSX-V: KAP) (the “Company” or “KAP”) announces today it has acquired by staking, a 100% interest in three claim blocks totaling 65 units and covering a 1625 hectare area near the town of St. Anthony on the Great Northern Peninsula, Newfoundland. The Claims were staked to cover the same favourable geology to that of White Metals Resources Corporations new discovery (The Great Brehat Project) where they recently announced significant amounts of highly anomalous gold values over approximately a 15 sq Km area in black sedimentary shale units (See White Metals Resources Corp. Press Release dated November 20, 2017).  The Company believes this could potentially be a very important new discovery in a unique geological environment similar to that of other large gold deposits hosted in black shale environments around the world. A significant number of claims have been staked in recent months by various Companies and individuals in this very underexplored area.  The company will plan an exploration program to evaluate the geological potential over the coming months.

Mr. Garry Clark P.Geo, (Exploration Manager and a director of the Company) a Qualified Person ("QP") as defined by National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed the technical content of this release. 

.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Kapuskasing Gold Corp.

Jonathan Armes
President & CEO
Phone 1 (416) 708-0243

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release. 

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable Canadian and U.S. securities laws and regulations, including statements regarding the future activities of the Company.  Forward looking statements reflect the current beliefs and expectations of management and are identified by the use of words including “will”, “anticipates”, “expected to”, “plans”, “planned” and other similar words.  Actual results may differ significantly.  The achievement of the results expressed in forward-looking statements is subject to a number of risks, including those described in the Company’s management discussion and analysis as filed with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities which are available at www.sedar.com.  Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon forward-looking statements. 

This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to buy the securities in any jurisdiction. The common shares will not be and have not been registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933 and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or applicable exemption from the registration requirements.



To view this press release as a PDF file, click onto the following link:
public://news_release_pdf/Kapuskasing01092018.pdf

Source: Kapuskasing Gold Corp. (TSX Venture:KAP)

Mineninfo

Kapuskasing Gold Corp.

Bergbau
Kanada
www.kapuskasinggold.com


