AJAs Launches Journalism Hall of Fame

16:28 Uhr  |  CNW

HALIFAX, Jan. 9, 2018 /CNW/ - The Atlantic Journalism Awards (AJAs) is pleased to announce that it has created the Atlantic Journalism Hall of Fame to recognize journalists and journalism builders who have made a significant contribution to the profession of journalism.

The inductees will be honored during the annual AJAs gala dinner and award show each spring and included in a special file on the AJAs website.  www.AJAs.ca   Anyone can nominate an individual for the award.

Definition and Eligibility

Journalist:  Inductees to the Atlantic Journalism Hall of Fame could be persons at any stage of a journalism career in Atlantic Canada or retired from journalism or posthumously or as a journalism educator and who generally are recognized as an exceptional professional in the field of journalism either in print, radio, television, and magazines or online or teaching. It would be a person who has spent most of their career in Atlantic Canada and created a body of work which is a standout.   Journalism would be this person's chosen and full time occupation and their journalistic works would be exemplary. 

Journalism Builder:  A person who has worked behind the scene to grow and foster the profession and industry of journalism.  These individuals would have dedicated significant effort to enhance the image and credibility of journalism in Atlantic Canada and helped create avenues and platforms for journalistic expression, advancement and development.  These individuals may or may not have been a journalist, but clearly have a passion and vision to promote and enhance journalistic excellence in Atlantic Canada.

Application Process

All applications must be submitted on line at www.AJAs.ca  (Entry Form).  There is a $65. administration fee and all nominations and they must be made by March 31 each year.

Submit a maximum two page nomination letter clearly indicating why you feel the person should be included in the Atlantic Journalism Hall of Fame and a description of the journalism background and record that supports your nomination.  Up to four additional letters of support can also be added.  Do not include examples of the journalistic works, but URL links are welcome.

A committee of the Atlantic Journalism Awards Board of Directors will review the nominations and recommend the individuals to be inducted into the Hall of Fame.

Previous AJAs Lifetime Achievement award recipients will automatically become inductees into the Atlantic Journalism Hall of Fame.

 

SOURCE Atlantic Journalism Awards



Contact
For more information or assistance in the nomination process, contact AJAs Executive Director, Bill Skerrett, 902-478-6026 or email bmskerrett@aol.com.
