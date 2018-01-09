Minera Alamos Completes Final Tailings Containment Plans and Confirms Permitting for La Fortuna Gold Project on Target for Early Q2  2018

TORONTO, Jan. 09, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Minera Alamos Inc. (TSX VENTURE:MAI) (OTCQB:VGMTF) (the "Company" or "Minera Alamos") is pleased to announce the completion of the geotechnical studies required for the approval of its mine development permits for the La Fortuna Gold Project (“La Fortuna”) in Durango, Mexico. The study results which include the design of the tailings containment facilities comprise the final data package to be submitted by the Company’s environmental consultant (Consultoria Ambiental Vugalit, S.C.) to the Mexican Federal Environmental Agency (Secretaria de Medio Ambiente y Recursos Naturales or “SEMARNAT”) as part of the mine permitting approval process. Based on the feedback received to date, the target for approval of these permits remains early second quarter in 2018.

“The completion of this milestone is the direct result of the excellent work done by our technical team in Mexico as we continue to advance the La Fortuna gold project towards construction. The receipt of environmental permits is the last hurdle prior to our construction decision,” said Darren Koningen, President and CEO of Minera Alamos. “The end of 2017 marked the conclusion of a transformative year for the Company. In addition to the milestones achieved at La Fortuna, the Company signed a strategic partnership with Osisko Gold Royalties mid-year which was then followed by the acquisition of the late stage Guadalupe de Los Reyes gold project. Preparations are now complete for the first new significant exploration program at the La Fortuna gold in more than two decades. The program is intended to target new areas of mineralization that were the subject of historical mining activity but unexplored with modern exploration techniques. For 2018, the Company’s remains focused on advancing both the La Fortuna and Guadalupe de los Reyes projects towards construction decisions while continuing to expand the Company’s development and production profile through additional acquisitions and exploration activities.”

The completion and submission of the tailings study was a critical milestone on the development schedule for the La Fortuna project. This recent geotechnical work was performed by Especialistas en Ciencias de la Tierra (“ECT” – Earth Sciences Specialists) which was engaged by the Company in July 2017 (see Company press release dated July 25, 2017) to complete the detailed design of the tailings containment facilities for the project. ECT is one of Mexico’s most prestigious consulting groups consisting of a team of specialists with over 35 years of experience in providing geotechnical design services for the mining industry.

ECT’s work in preparing the tailing study included the following components:

Completion of a series of geotechnical drill holes to establish the characteristics of the soils and subsurface bedrock in the selected tailings containment area;

Preparation of a general containment area design suitable for not only the current La Fortuna resources but also with the capability to be expanded as site resources are increased;

Design details and specifications for the initial construction and ongoing operation of the tailings containment facilities; and

Site and laboratory testwork to obtain all necessary design parameters for the thickened and filtered tailings materials as are anticipated to be produced from the La Fortuna processing facilities.

In conjunction with ECT, the Company is planning to incorporate the use of filtered and dry stacked tailings for the La Fortuna project. The decision ensures that the project will incorporate “best practice” environmental technologies for final containment and disposal of tailings materials from the processing and gold recovery facilities.

About Minera Alamos

Minera Alamos is an advanced stage exploration and development company. Its growing portfolio of high-grade Mexican projects includes the La Fortuna open pit gold project in Durango and the Guadalupe de los Reyes gold/silver project in Sinaloa. The Company is well financed to conduct its planned exploration and development activities and continues to pursue additional project acquisitions in Latin America.

Mr. Darren Koningen, P. Eng., Minera Alamos’ President & CEO, is the Qualified Person responsible for the technical content of this press release under National Instrument 43 101. Mr. Koningen has supervised the preparation of, and approved the scientific and technical disclosures in this news release.

