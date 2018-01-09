LEADFX unaware of any material change

PERTH, Australia, Jan. 9, 2018 /CNW/ - At the request of the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada ("IIROC"), LeadFX Inc. (the "Company" or "LeadFX") (TSX: LFX) wishes to confirm that it is not aware of any material, undisclosed information related to the Company that would account for the recent increase in the market price and level of trading volume of its common shares.

About LeadFX

LeadFX is a Toronto Stock Exchange listed, Australian based, mining company focused on the development of its lead and lead-silver projects located in Australia and North America. The Company's primary undertaking is the Paroo Station lead mine. The Paroo Station lead mine is located 30km west of the town of Wiluna in Western Australia. The Company also owns an 83.5% interest in the Burin mines and surrounding land claims in the Tintic mining district 60 miles south-east of Salt Lake City, Utah and exploration interests in the Amber Mineral belt in Alaska.

The Paroo Station lead mine has been on care and maintenance since January 2015. A dedicated staff of plant operators and technicians have undertaken consistent structural and integrity checks of plant and equipment, run mills at regular intervals and maintained the flotation tanks ensuring the plant can be re-started and brought back to pre-closure production levels within months.

SOURCE LeadFX Inc.