Dajin Resources Upgraded To The OTCQB Market

Vancouver, January 9, 2018 - Dajin Resources Corp. . ("Dajin") (TSX-V: DJI) (OTCQB: DJIFF) (Germany: C2U1) management is pleased to report that Dajin has received approval to be upgraded to the OTCQB Marketplace from the OTC Markets Group and will be quoted under the trading symbol DJIFF. Trading in Dajin's securities on the OTCQB market will commence on January 10, 2018.

About the OTCQB Venture Market:

The OTCQB market provides more efficient access for U.S. investors, helping Canadian companies build greater shareholder value with a goal of enhancing liquidity and share valuation. In addition, investors will now have access to more transparent pricing information through the availability of premium Real-Time Level 2 Quote Display. This in turn, leads to more efficient trading for all investors. Through trading on the OTCQB market, companies can engage a larger network of U.S. investors, data distributors and media partners. The OTCQB market ensures U.S. investors easy access to the same high-quality information that is now available to investors in Canada, but through U.S. platforms and portals used to conduct research.

The OTCQB market is designed for development stage U.S. and International companies. To be eligible, companies must be current in their reporting and undergo an annual verification and management certification process. These standards maintain transparency, as well improve the information available to shareholders through technology and regulation, enhancing the investor experience.

About Dajin:

Dajin, is an early stage Lithium exploration company. Through its interest in Dajin Resources S.A. ("Dajin S.A."), it holds concessions or concession applications in Jujuy Province, Argentina that were acquired in regions known to contain brines with Lithium, Potassium and Boron values. These land holdings exceed 93,000 hectares (230,000 acres) and are primarily located in the Salinas Grandes and Guayatayoc salt lake basins. Dajin S.A. is partnered with LSC Lithium Corp. ("LSC") who has agreed to spend $2,000,000 to earn a 51% interest in Dajin S.A.'s Lithium properties while building a significant presence in Argentina. The Cooperativa San Jose recently received exploration permits for a portion of the land package now part of the earn-in agreement with LSC. Exploration of the 4,400 hectares (10,873 acres) San Jose - Navidad minas will commence under the management of LSC, the operator of the earn-in agreement.

Dajin also holds a 100% interest in 403 placer claims covering 7,914 acres (3,202 hectares) in the Teels Marsh valley of Mineral County, Nevada. These claims are known to contain Lithium and Boron values and are adjacent to the birth place of US Borax Corp's first borax mine. Dajin also holds a 100% interest in 191 placer claims covering 3,851 acres (1,558 hectares) in the Alkali Lake valley of Esmeralda County, Nevada, located 7 miles (11 kilometers) northeast of Albemarle's Silver Peak Lithium brine operation in Clayton Valley.

