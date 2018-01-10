Diese Seite verwendet Cookies. Durch die Nutzung unserer Seite erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, dass wir Cookies setzen. Mehr erfahren
Intermin Resources Limited (ASX:IRC) Board and Executive Changes

00:03 Uhr  |  ABN Newswire
Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Intermin Resources Ltd. (ASX:IRC) ("Intermin" or the "Company") wishes to advise that Executive Director Lorry Hughes has tendered his resignation from the Company effective 31 January 2018 to take on an executive position in a new exploration Company.

The Company is also pleased to announce the promotion of Grant Haywood to the role of Chief Operating Officer (COO) effective immediately.

Mr Haywood, the Company's current General Manager - Mining, is a Mining Engineer with more than 25 years' experience in underground and open cut mining operations and holds a First Class Mine Manager's Certificate. He has managed West Australian mining projects from feasibility through to operations for junior and multinational gold mining companies including Gold Fields, Saracen Mineral Holdings and Phoenix Gold.

Commenting on the Management changes, Intermin Chairman Peter Bilbe commented:

"The Board would like to extend its sincere thanks to Lorry for his significant contribution to the successful growth of the Company to date and wishes him well in his new role. In turn, we are delighted to promote Grant to the position of COO as we continue our successful mining operation at Teal and grow the business through self-funded exploration, completion of mining studies to bolster our development pipeline and pursue further acquisitions."



About Intermin Resources Limited:

Intermin Resources Ltd. (ASX:IRC) is a gold exploration and mining company focussed on the Kalgoorlie and Menzies areas of Western Australia which are host to some of Australia's richest gold deposits. The Company is developing a mining pipeline of projects to generate cash and self-fund aggressive exploration, mine developments and further acquisitions. The Teal Stage 1 gold mine is currently in production.

Intermin is aiming to significantly grow its JORC-Compliant Mineral Resources, complete definitive feasibility studies on core projects and build a sustainable development pipeline.

Intermin is targeting the definition of significant high grade open cut and underground gold deposits, has acquired highly prospective tenure and will continue to actively pursue consolidation and value-adding joint venture opportunities for the benefit of all stakeholders.



Source:

Intermin Resources Ltd.



Contact:

Jon Price Managing Director Tel: +61-8-9386-9534 E: jon.price@intermin.com.au Lorry Hughes Director - Business Development Tel: +61-8-9386-9534 E: lorry.hughes@intermin.com.au Michael Vaughan Media Relations - Fivemark Partners Tel: +61-422-602-720 E: michael.vaughan@fivemark.com.au


Mineninfo

Intermin Resources Ltd.

Bergbau
Australien
www.intermin.com.au


