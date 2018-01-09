Sherritt Provides Update on the Impact of Tropical Cyclone Ava on its Ambatovy Operations

Sherritt International Corp. (“Sherritt”) (TSX:S):

Sherritt International Corp. (“Sherritt”) (TSX:S) today announced that a preliminary review of the facilities of the Ambatovy Joint Venture in Madagascar in the wake of Tropical Cyclone Ava, a Category 2 hurricane equivalent storm, has been completed. All Ambatovy personnel have been safely accounted for following the storm and Ambatovy personnel are working on clean-up efforts with local affected communities.

The preliminary review identified damage to equipment that is expected to delay a restart in production until the end of January. In particular, damage incurred by the acid production facilities will necessitate repairs that will affect the pace of production ramp up.

A comprehensive assessment of the full impact of the cyclone is ongoing. A further update will be provided if required.

Sherritt has a 12 percent ownership interest in Ambatovy and is the operator.

About Sherritt

Sherritt, which is celebrating its 90th anniversary, is the world leader in the mining and refining of nickel from lateritic ores with projects and operations in Canada, Cuba and Madagascar. The Corporation is the largest independent energy producer in Cuba, with extensive oil and power operations across the island. Sherritt licenses its proprietary technologies and provides metallurgical services to mining and refining operations worldwide. The Corporation’s common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “S”.

