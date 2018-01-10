Rockcliff Metals to Attend Upcoming Resource Investment Conference 2018

Toronto, Ontario (FSCwire) - Rockcliff Metals Corp. (TSX.V: RCLF) (FRANKFURT: RO0, WKN: A2H60G) will attend the Vancouver Resource Investment Conference brought to you by Cambridge House International.

Vancouver Resource Investment Conference

Vancouver Convention Centre West, January 21-22, Booth 805

http://cambridgehouse.com/e/vancouver-resource-investment-conference-2018-69

About Rockcliff Metals Corporation

Rockcliff is a Canadian resource exploration company focused on the discovery, advancement and consolidation of a portfolio of the highest grade, undeveloped metal deposits in the prolific Flin Flon – Snow Lake greenstone belt located in central Manitoba. The Company’s current portfolio of projects, totalling in excess of 45,000 hectares, is located in and around the Snow Lake mining camp and hosts some of the highest grade undeveloped NI 43-101 compliant copper deposits (the gold-rich Talbot copper deposit and the Rail copper deposit), and some of the highest grade undeveloped historical zinc deposits (the Lon zinc deposit, the Bur zinc deposit, the Morgan zinc deposit and the down dip continuation of the Pen zinc deposit). The Company’s properties also include Manitoba’s first and highest grade former lode gold producer (Laguna Gold property), four additional gold-rich properties (SLG Gold property, DSN Gold property, Berry Creek Gold property and Lucky Jack Gold property), a Net Smelter Royalty on the Tower property (the T-1 copper deposit) and the optioned near surface high grade MacBride zinc deposit located north of Snow Lake near Leaf Rapids, Manitoba.

For further information, please contact:

Rockcliff Metals Corporation CHF Capital Markets Ken Lapierre, P. Geo Cathy Hume, CEO President & CEO Off: (416) 868-1079 ext. 231 Cell: (647) 678-3879 cathy@chfir.com Off: (416) 644-1752 ken@rockcliffmetals.com

Source: Rockcliff Metals Corp. (TSX Venture:RCLF, OTC Pink:SVVZF, FWB:RO0)

