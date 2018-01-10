Diese Seite verwendet Cookies. Durch die Nutzung unserer Seite erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, dass wir Cookies setzen. Mehr erfahren
FERRATUM OYJ: Ferratum publishes revenue and margin guidance for 2018

07:30 Uhr  |  Globenewswire Europe
Ferratum publishes revenue and margin guidance for 2018

Helsinki, 10 January 2018 - The Board of Directors of Ferratum Oyj (ISIN: FI4000106299, WKN: A1W9NS) is pleased to publish its expectations concerning Ferratum Group's further business development and performance for the 2018 fiscal year.

The Board estimates revenues for the fiscal year 2018 will range between EUR 280 million and EUR 310 million, with the operating profit margin (EBIT margin) expected to be within the range of 13% and 16%.

Ferratum Oyj bases this guidance on certain assumptions, including:

  • Consumer credit volumes continue to grow, exceeding the market average, based on new customers, continued diversification of consumer lending products and growth in new markets
  • Moderate expectations on the 2018 contribution of new revenue streams from partnerships, mobile bank innovations
  • Ferratum Business (SME) continues to grow as market share in the 6 existing markets is small and expected to increase. Ferratum also plans to introduce Ferratum Business in additional markets
  • Ferratum Mobile Bank is to be introduced in additional countries and will generate new customers, increased customer loyalty, cross-selling opportunities, increased deposit volume and diversified deposit currencies
  • No material negative changes in the consumer and business credit markets
  • Stable capital market conditions
  • No unexpected significant new regulatory challenges or changes
  • The application of IFRS 9, which is effective from 1 January 2018 will have no material impact on credit losses in the Group's Consolidated Income Statement

Disclaimer

All of the estimates presented herein are based on the Group's current opinion. The information presented above may include forward-looking statements. These statements are not a guarantee of the development of the Group's result of operations and financial position in the future, and the Group's actual result of operations and financial position could differ significantly from any information expressly or indirectly presented in forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Investors are advised to take a qualified view of the aforementioned statements.


About Ferratum Group:

Ferratum Group is an international provider of mobile banking and digital consumer and small business loans, distributed and managed by mobile devices. Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Helsinki, Finland, Ferratum has expanded rapidly to operate in 25 countries across Europe, Afrika, South and North America and the Asia-Pacific region.

As a pioneer in digital and mobile financial services technology, Ferratum is at the forefront of the digital banking revolution.  Ferratum Mobile Bank, launched in 2016, is an innovative mobile banking platform offering a range of banking services, including real time digital payments and transfers, within a single app. It is currently available in five European markets.  Led by its founder, Jorma Jokela, Ferratum has approximately 1.8 million active and former customers who have been granted one or more loans in the past (as at 30 September 2017).

Ferratum Group is listed on the Prime Standard of Frankfurt Stock Exchange under symbol 'FRU.' For more information, visit www.ferratumgroup.com.

Contacts:

Ferratum Group             
Paul Wasastjerna
Head of Investor Relations
T: +358 40 7248247
F: +358 20 741 1614
E: paul.wasastjerna@ferratum.com

 

 		 Media enquiries:
Smithfield, A Daniel J Edelman Company
Alex Simmons | Brett Jacobs
T: +44 20 3047 2543 | +44 20 3047 2537
E: asimmons@smithfieldgroup.com
E: bjacobs@smithfieldgroup.com

 
 


This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: FERRATUM OYJ via Globenewswire

