Q4 2017 Production, 2018 Guidance and R&R Update

Perth, Australia (FSCwire) - Centamin is pleased to announce preliminary production results for the quarter ended 31 December 2017, outlook for 2018 and updated reserve and resource statement from its Sukari Gold Mine ("Sukari") in Egypt.

Preliminary Production Results

2017 full year gold production was 544,658 ounces, above guidance of 540,000 ounces.

Gold production for Q4 2017 was 154,298 ounces, a 1.4% reduction quarter on quarter ("QoQ") and a 12.8% increase year on year ("YoY");

Record quarterly throughput from the processing plant of 3,072kt, a 2.5% increase QoQ and 4.2% increase YoY;

Open pit total material movement was 17.6Mt, a 5% reduction QoQ and 12% increase YoY;

Quarterly open pit ore production was 5,726kt, at an average mined grade of 0.62g/t. This included 2,064kt at 0.32g/t delivered to the dump leach pads. The average head grade to the plant from the open pit was 0.92g/t;

Run of mine ore stockpile balance increased by 742kt to 2,178kt, as at the end of the quarter;

Underground operation delivered 298kt of ore, at an average mined grade of 8.8g/t, a 1% reduction in tonnes QoQ and a 31% increase YoY;

o Underground ore from stoping was 168kt at 9.27g/t;

o Underground ore from development was 130kt at 8.17g/t.

