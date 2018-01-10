GGX Gold Extends Drilling Targets 600 Meters

Vancouver, British Columbia (FSCwire) - GGX Gold Corp. (TSXV: GGX) (the “Company” or “GGX”) is pleased to announce the receipt of soil sample analytical results from the 2017 fall program on the Gold Drop Property, located in southern British Columbia. The soil sampling geochemical program was conducted in the Gold Drop Southwest Zone between the COD gold showing and the COD North gold showing and north of the gold bearing Everest vein. The program identified gold soil anomalies including high values of 0.061, 0.073 and 0.088 ppm gold.

To view the graphic in its original size, please click here

A total of 334 soil samples were collected during the program and submitted to ALS Minerals in North Vancouver for gold and multi-element analysis. The samples were screened to 180 micron. Gold analysis was by aqua regia extraction with ICP-MS finish. Multi-element analysis was by aqua regia extraction and ICP-MS and ICP-AES. Soil samples were collected along 31 soil lines. These lines were spaced 25m apart with a 25m sample interval. The soil lines were of varying lengths but on average 250m long.

The soil sampling program identified several soil gold anomalies in the Southwest Zone, including numerous samples exceeding 0.01 ppm Au (including high values of 0.061, 0.073 and 0.088 ppm Au). The most distinct anomaly or anomalies is in the COD North area, where anomalous values are concentrated between two historical workings. The soil sampling program extended the target area for at least 600 meters northeast of the area of 2017 drilling and trenching. The Company is planning follow up work in this area in 2018 including a trenching program. The program also identified other gold anomalies near the new COD adit and northeast of the COD trenches.

The soil sampling program in the Gold Drop Southwest Zone helped identify a new vein exposure in a small, 2 meter deep historic adit 175 meters north of the C.O.D. trench. The adit is driven on a North-south striking quartz vein that is on strike with the C.O.D. Vein, and appears to be of the same style as the Detonia/Jewel quartz vein. Another vein exposure north of the trench was also located by hand pitting on local quartz float. Bedrock quartz samples from the small hand pit material returned values of 4.97 g/t Au and 30.7 g/t Ag. Samples of boulder material found outside of the small adit returned values of 1.28 g/t Au and 6.97 g/t Ag. (News Release of Nov 8, 2017).

To view the graphic in its original size, please click here

To view the graphic in its original size, please click here

David Martin, P.Geo., a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101 and consultant for GGX, is responsible for the technical information contained in this News Release.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

Barry Brown, Director

604-488-3900

Investor Relations:

Mr. Jack Singh: 604-720-6598 E-mail: ir@ggxgold.com

The Crew

Forward Looking Information

