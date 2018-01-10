Camino Minerals Begins Trading on OTCQB Venture Market

TSX Venture Symbol: COR

OTCQB Symbol: CAMZF

VANCOUVER, Jan. 10, 2018 /CNW/ - Camino Minerals Corp. ("Camino" or the "Company") (COR: TSX-V)(CAMZF: OTCQB) is pleased to report that its common shares have begun trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States under the symbol CAMZF. The company's common shares will continue to trade under the symbol COR on the TSX Venture Exchange. The OTCQB Venture Market provides efficient access to U.S. investors, helping Canadian companies build shareholder value with a goal of enhancing liquidity and achieving fair valuation. Through trading on OTCQB, companies can engage a far greater network of U.S. investors, data distributors and media partners, ensuring U.S. investors have access to the same high-quality information that is available to investors in Canada, but through U.S. platforms and portals used to conduct research.

Spartan Securities Group Ltd acts as the company's OTC markets sponsor.

About Camino Minerals Corporation

Camino is a discovery-oriented mineral exploration company. The Company is focused on the acquisition and development of high-grade copper and precious metal projects. For more information, please refer to Camino's website at www.caminominerals.com.

SOURCE Camino Minerals Corp.