Endeavour Silver Produces 4.9 Million oz Silver and 53,007 oz Gold for 8.9 Million oz Silver Equivalent in 2017

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 10, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSX:EDR) (NYSE:EXK) reports 2017 production of 4.9 million ounces (oz) silver and 53,007 oz gold, meeting the company’s revised guidance on silver and exceeding revised guidance on gold. Silver equivalent production totaled 8.9 million oz at a 75:1 silver: gold ratio, approaching the top end of revised guidance.



Silver production in the Fourth Quarter, 2017 was 1,436,962 oz and gold production was 14,577 oz, for silver equivalent production of 2.5 million oz, marking the third consecutive quarter of improved production and a 30% increase over the Fourth Quarter, 2016. Endeavour owns and operates three silver mines in Mexico: the Guanaceví mine in Durango state and the Bolañitos and El Cubo mines in Guanajuato state.

Production Highlights for Fourth Quarter, 2017 (Compared to Fourth Quarter, 2016)

Silver production increased 32% to 1,436,962 oz



Gold production increased 28% to 14,577 oz



Silver equivalent production was 2.5 million oz (at a 75:1 silver: gold ratio)



Silver ounces sold totaled 1,392,518 oz



Gold ounces sold totaled 14,117 oz

Bullion inventory at year-end included 209,337 oz silver and 487 oz gold

Concentrate inventory at year-end included 31,984 oz silver and 739 oz gold

Production Highlights for Fiscal 2017 (Compared to Fiscal 2016)

Silver production decreased 9% year-on-year to 4,919,788 oz



Gold production decreased 8% to 53,007 oz



Silver equivalent production was 8.9 million oz (at a 75:1 silver: gold ratio)



Silver ounces sold totaled 4,892,855 oz



Gold ounces sold totaled 51,460 oz

Bradford Cooke, CEO, commented, “In 2017, silver equivalent production met the low end of our original guidance and the high end of our revised guidance, notwithstanding several operating challenges at the Guanacevi mine. I am pleased to say our operations team resolved many of those operating issues and they have plans to complete Guanacevi’s recovery to normal operations in 2018.

“After a tough start to the year in the first quarter, Endeavour posted three consecutive quarters of improved production, making the fourth quarter our best of the year. Ore grades and throughput both improved in the second half. A productivity optimization program is being launched at Guanacevi this month and additional operational improvements are planned this year at Bolanitos and El Cubo. As we advance our development projects and continue optimizing our existing mines, we look forward to delivering one of the best growth profiles in the silver mining sector.

“The El Compas mine and plant development project continues to move forward on time and budget, targeting initial production in late March, 2018. Both the main mine portal and the secondary ramp entrance infrastructure are now complete; the main mine ramp has advanced 174 meters, and plant refurbishment was 82% complete at the end of December. Management is excited about the recent high grade drilling results at the nearby Calicanto property and the other properties we acquired in the Zacatecas district in 2017. Drilling will resume at Calicanto this month.

“At Terronera, we received permits to build the mine and plant and we await receipt of the dumps and tailings permits. Several trade-off studies were completed in 2017 and management expects to release a summary of an updated pre-feasibility study in February. Assuming a positive production decision in the first quarter, we plan to break ground in the second quarter and target initial production by late 2019. We are equally excited about the 2017 high grade drilling results at Terronera and drilling will resume this month.

“In the third quarter, we appointed a new Vice-President, Engineering, to oversee our technical services and development projects. Over the past few months, we have built a core engineering team, including managers of mining, construction, permitting and resource estimation, to significantly expand our internal capabilities to evaluate, design and build our new mines. This group is responsible for the delivery of our development projects, reaffirming our renewed focus on growth.”

Operating Highlights for 2017

Consolidated Production

Three Months Ended December 31 2017 Highlights Year Ended December 31 2017 2016 % Change 2017 2016 % Change 349,924 317,555 10% Throughput (tonnes) 1,279,873 1,458,917 (12%) 1,436,962 1,088,845 32% Silver ounces produced 4,919,788 5,435,407 (9%) 14,577 11,402 28% Gold ounces produced 53,007 57,375 (8%) 1,400,705 1,064,827 32% Payable silver ounces produced 4,803,589 5,308,026 (10%) 14,245 11,059 29% Payable gold ounces produced 51,797 55,716 (7%) 2,530,237 1,886,985 34% Silver equivalent ounces produced(1) 8,895,313 9,451,657 (6%) 1,392,518 946,456 47% Silver ounces sold 4,892,855 5,152,031 (5%) 14,117 11,004 28% Gold ounces sold 51,460 55,851 (8%)

Fourth Quarter Production by Mine

Production Tonnes Tonnes Grade Grade Recovery Recovery Silver Gold by mine Produced per day Ag gpt(1) Au gpt(1) Ag % Au % Oz Oz Guanaceví 83,881 912 241 0.54 83.7% 85.5% 544,117 1,245 Bolañitos 124,172 1,350 86 2.18 81.8% 82.8% 280,712 7,204 El Cubo 141,871 1,542 157 1.61 85.5% 83.4% 612,133 6,128 Consolidated 349,924 3,804 152 1.56 84.1% 83.3% 1,436,962 14,577

2017 Production by Mine

Production Tonnes Tonnes Grade Grade Recovery Recovery Silver Gold by mine Produced per day Ag gpt(1) Au gpt(1) Ag % Au % Oz Oz Guanaceví 321,113 880 230 0.53 87.0% 86.6% 2,066,448 4,740 Bolañitos 446,924 1,224 80 2.24 81.3% 83.6% 934,238 26,910 El Cubo 511,836 1,402 136 1.55 85.8% 83.7% 1,919,102 21,357 Consolidated 1,279,873 3,507 140 1.54 85.4% 83.9% 4,919,788 53,007

1) 2017 silver equivalents based on a 75:1 gold:silver ratio; 2016 silver equivalents based on a 70:1 gold:silver ratio

2) gpt = grams per tonne

Guanaceví Mine

Silver equivalent production met revised guidance but was below original guidance for 2017 due to lower throughput resulting from mine flooding, related to an incursion of hot water and power outages from power grid problems and a lightning strike that caused pumps to fail. These problems were resolved in the 2nd half of 2017. Additionally, slower mine development due to narrower vein widths than modeled also contributed to lower mine output. Initial production from the Milache and Santa Cruz Sur orebodies in the 2nd half of 2018 should help boost both throughput and grades

Silver production met revised guidance, based on lower throughput partly offset by higher silver recovery

Gold production beat revised guidance, based on lower throughput partly offset by higher gold grade

Completed 10.5 kilometres (km) of underground mine development

Extended the Porvenir Centro and Santa Cruz mineralized zones

Bolañitos Mine

Silver equivalent production significantly exceeded guidance for 2017

Silver production met guidance due to higher throughput and silver recovery, partly offset by lower silver grade

Gold production beat guidance due to higher throughput, higher gold grade and recovery

Completed 3.6 km of underground mine development

Extended the LL-Asuncion and Plateros orebodies

El Cubo Mine

Silver equivalent production was below guidance for 2017

Silver production met guidance, notwithstanding slightly lower throughput and silver recovery

Gold production was below guidance due to lower throughput and gold grade

Completed 9.2 km of underground mine development

Explored several targets at El Cubo North

Sustainability Programs

Endeavour was active once again investing in sustainability programs for safety, health, education, environment and community

Bolanitos and El Cubo both received the annual “Socially Responsible Company” Award

The Company planted 43,939 trees and cacti to reclaim disturbed ground in 2017

The 2017 Annual Review and Sustainability Report will be published in early May

Upcoming News

Over the next month, Endeavour expects to release:

Updated economics for the new El Compas mine

Year-end reserve and resource estimates

2018 production and cost guidance

Summary results of an optimized pre-feasibility study for Terronera are scheduled for release in mid-late February.

About Endeavour – Endeavour Silver Corp. is a mid-tier precious metals mining company with three high-grade, underground, silver‑gold mines in Mexico. Since start‑up in 2004, Endeavour has grown its mining operations organically to produce 8.9 million ounces of silver equivalents in 2017. Development of Endeavour’s high-grade discovery on the Terronera property in Jalisco state, the permitted El Compas mine and plant in Zacatecas state, and the prospective Parral properties in Chihuahua state, should facilitate the Company’s goal to become a premier senior producer in the silver mining sector.

