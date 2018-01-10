Power Metals Commences Drilling on Northeast Dyke at Case Lake

VANCOUVER, Jan. 10, 2018 /CNW/ - Power Metals Corp. ("Power Metals Corp." or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE:PWM)(FRANKFURT:OAA1)(OTC:AOUFF) is pleased to announce that the 2000 m drill program on the Northeast Dyke at Case Lake east of Cochrane, Ontario has commenced. Drill hole PWM-18-51, the first drill hole on the Northeast dyke and on the entire claim, is in progress and is collared 5 m north of the spodumene pegmatite outcrop. This shallow hole will drill underneath the location of the surface assay of 7.14 % Li 2 O (Power Metals press release dated Dec. 4, 2017).

The Northeast Dyke is located 900 m northeast along strike of the recently completed 5400 m drill program on the North and Main Dykes and is within the same tonalite dome as the North and Main Dykes. Since the Northeast, North and the Main Dykes are along the same strike and within the same dome, this indicates that they were emplaced along the same deep-seated structure. The Northeast Dyke has a pair of parallel pegmatite dykes: north and south outcrops similar to the North and Main Dykes that were recently drilled.

Dr. Selway, VP of Exploration stated, "We are excited to see the drill core from the first drill hole on the Northeast Dyke after the recent discovery of abundant very coarse-grained spodumene on surface. I am also eagerly awaiting more assays from the remaining 20 holes from the Main Dyke."

Jacob and Samuel Drilling Ltd., Sudbury, Ontario is the drill contractor.

Quality Control

The grab samples were delivered to Actlabs preparation lab in Timmins by Power Metals' geologists. The core was crushed and pulverized in Timmins and then shipped to Actlabs analytical lab in Ancaster which has ISO 17025 certification. The ore grade Li 2 O% was prepared by sodium peroxide fusion with analysis by ICP-OES with a detection limit of 0.01 % Li 2 O.

Case Lake

Case Lake Property is located in Steele and Case townships, 80 km east of Cochrane, NE Ontario close to the Ontario-Quebec border. The Case Lake pegmatite swarm consists of five dykes: North, Main, South, East and Northeast Dykes. The Northeast Dyke contains very coarse-grained spodumene. Power Metals has an 80% interest with its 20% working interest partner MGX Minerals Corp.

Qualified Person

Julie Selway, Ph.D., P.Geo. supervised the preparation of the scientific and technical disclosure in this news release. Dr. Selway is the VP of Exploration for Power Metals and the Qualified Person ("QP") as defined by National Instrument 43-101. Dr. Selway is supervising the exploration program at Case Lake. Dr. Selway completed a Ph.D. on granitic pegmatites in 1999 and worked for 3 years as a pegmatite geoscientist for the Ontario Geological Survey. Dr. Selway also has twenty-three scientific journal articles on pegmatites. A National Instrument 43-101 report has been prepared on Case Lake Property and filed on July 18, 2017.

About Power Metals Corp.

Power Metals Corp. is a diversified Canadian mining company with a mandate to explore, develop and acquire high quality mining projects. We are committed to building an arsenal of projects in both lithium and high-growth specialty metals and minerals, including zeolites. We see an unprecedented opportunity to supply the tremendous growth of the lithium battery and clean-technology industries. Learn more at www.powermetalscorp.com

