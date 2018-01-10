Equinox Gold Continues to Intersect Significant Gold Mineralization at Piaba West

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 10, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Equinox Gold Corp. (TSX-V:EQX) (“Equinox Gold” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce positive results from an additional 24 shallow step-out and infill drill holes totalling 4,200 metres (“m”) that were drilled below the shallow, westernmost Piaba reserve pit and west along strike from existing reserves at the Company’s 100%-owned Aurizona Gold Mine (“Aurizona”) in Brazil.

Drilling Highlights

0.97 grams per tonne gold (“g/t Au”) over 19.0 m in hole D563

3.31 g/t Au over 4.6 m in hole D565

4.64 g/t Au over 9.0 m in hole D566

2.01 g/t Au over 19.0 m in hole D567

1.27 g/t Au over 25.9 m in hole D568

15.30 g/t Au over 1.0 m in hole D569

1.35 g/t Au over 17.0 m in hole D570

6.59 g/t Au over 6.0 m and 7.32 g/t Au over 5.0 m in hole D571

0.83 g/t Au over 17.0 m and 1.84 g/t Au over 8.0 m in hole D573

1.43 g/t Au over 9.0 m and 1.32 g/t Au over 10.0 m in hole D576

2.82 g/t Au over 7.0 m and 2.08 g/t Au over 22.0 m in hole D577

3.44 g/t Au over 8.0 m in hole D579

1.11 g/t Au over 11.0 m in hole D581

2.12 g/t Au over 10.0 m in hole D584

1.65 g/t Au over 34.0 m in hole D585

1.03 g/t Au over 34.0 m in hole D586



For a map of drilling and highlight results, click here



For an illustrative cross-section (Section 1700W), click here



For a complete table of the Company’s 2017 exploration drill results to date, click here



“Drilling continues to confirm the potential for significant resource growth at Aurizona,” said Scott Heffernan, EVP Exploration of Equinox Gold. “The 2017 exploration program has primarily focused on testing under-drilled regions below the reserve pit and the extension of mineralization along strike to the west of the Piaba deposit. Results to date have been excellent, encountering significant mineralization below the shallow western end of the pit, extending mineralization up to 350 metres to the west along strike and encountering multiple shallow high-grade intersections.”



The Company completed over 14,000 m of drilling in Q4-2017, bringing the total for 2017 to over 22,000 m. Approximately 9,300 m of infill and step-out drilling was focused in the Piaba West area and 4,800 m tested six new near-mine targets with the remaining results to be released as they are available in Q1-2018. In addition to analyzing the remaining results of the 2017 drill program, Equinox Gold’s exploration team is currently integrating the results of regional geological mapping with the results of the airborne magnetic, radiometric and electromagnetic surveys that were flown by Company’s greenfields exploration joint venture partner, AngloGold Ashanti Holdings plc., to define future exploration targets.

For 2018 the Company’s exploration team has planned an aggressive 34,000 metre drill program focused on resource growth, target development and discovery that is expected to commence after the Tatajuba mining licence is awarded, likely in the second half of the year.

About Equinox Gold

Equinox Gold is a Canadian mining company with a multi-million-ounce gold resource base, near-term and growing gold production from two past-producing mines in Brazil and California, and a long-term growth platform with a diverse portfolio of gold and copper assets in North and South America. Construction is underway at the Company’s Aurizona project in Brazil with the objective of pouring gold by year-end 2018, and a prefeasibility study is underway at the Company’s Castle Mountain project in California with the objective of restarting production. Further information about Equinox Gold’s current portfolio of assets and long-term growth strategy is available at www.equinoxgold.com or by email at ir@equinoxgold.com.

