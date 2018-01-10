Avidian Announces Addition to the Board of Directors and CFO Change

TORONTO, Jan. 10, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avidian Gold Corp. (TSXV:AVG) (the “Corporation” or “Avidian”) is pleased to announce the addition of Mr. James Polson to the Board of Directors effective immediately. Also, Mr. Jeff Mosher has resigned as the CFO of the Corporation. Mr. Mosher was required to tender his resignation due to a result of a change in circumstances related to his personal business interests.



Mr. James Polson is an MBA graduate of the University of Western Ontario, Richard Ivey School of Business and studied Mechanical and Mechatronic Engineering at both the University of Tasmania and Deakin University in Australia. He is currently the CEO a Hong Kong based Construction and Mining Services based company. Prior to his current posting he was co-founder of AIDD Group which went on to become the leading international mining service group in the North East and Central Asian region offering a broad range of services from basic exploration drilling through to contract mining and HSE training and certification services.

Mr. Polson is also a founding member of MISA (Mineral Industry Safety Association) in Mongolia and is an advocate for sustainable development of both the mining and mining service industry through adopting international standards and safe work practices. He also holds a Board position on the Hong Kong Construction Industry Council Training Association Civil Engineering Sub-Committee primarily focused on Trade Certification and was awarded the Emerging Leaders award for Entrepreneurship from the IVEY School of Business in 2011.

Mr. Vic Bradley, CPA, CA, Director, will step in as interim CFO while the Corporation commences a search process to recruit a replacement CFO. A further announcement will be made upon the appointment of a replacement CFO.

“Mr. Polson’s addition to the Board of Directors will greatly enhance Avidian’s exposure to the far east markets as well as bring additional strength to the strategic vision and sustainability practices of the Corporation,” stated Dino Titaro, President and CEO. “The Board of Directors also thanks Mr. Jeff Mosher for all of his invaluable efforts during the transformation of Avidian from a private company to a public reporting issuer and wishes him well in his future endeavours.”

About Avidian Gold

The Corporation is an exploration and development company whose primary business interest is in four advanced gold properties located in the USA: the Golden Zone and Amanita properties, situated in south–central Alaska, and the Jungo and Dome Hill properties located in Nevada, each held 100% by the Corporation. The Golden Zone property hosts a NI 43-101 (2017) Indicated gold resource of 267,400 ounces (4,187,000 tonnes at 1.99 g/t Au) plus an Inferred gold resource of 35,900 ounces (1,353,000 tonnes at 0.83 g/t Au). The deposit is exposed on surface and is open at depth and along strike. Avidian also holds a 100% interest in the Strickland massive sulphide property located in Newfoundland, Canada. Reference to Indicated and Inferred gold resource provided above has been obtained from the Technical Report on the Golden Zone Property dated August 17, 2017 prepared by Leon McGarry, B.Sc., P.Geo and Ian D. Trinder, M.Sc., P.Geo which is available on Avidian’s SEDAR profile. The technical information contained herein has been approved by Dino Titaro, P.Geo., President & CEO of Avidian, who is a Qualified Person as defined in National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

Further details on the Corporation and the individual projects can be found on the Corporation’s website at www.avidiangold.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Dino Titaro, President & CEO

Tel. +1 (647) 283 7600

