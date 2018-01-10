Diese Seite verwendet Cookies. Durch die Nutzung unserer Seite erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, dass wir Cookies setzen. Mehr erfahren
In Ihrem Webbrowser ist JavaScript deaktiviert. Um alle Funktionen dieser Website nutzen zu können, muss JavaScript aktiviert sein.
Menü Artikel
Suche
 

Q4 Production Results and Full Year Production

13:00 Uhr  |  CNW

TSX: ASO
AIM: ASO

TORONTO, Jan. 10, 2018 /CNW/ - Avesoro Resources Inc., ("Avesoro" or the "Company"), the TSX and AIM listed West African gold producer, is pleased to announce production of 54,407 ounces of gold for the fourth quarter (the "Quarter" or "Q4") and 192,072 ounces of gold for the full year, across the three mines now owned by the Company.

New Liberty Gold Mine, Liberia ("New Liberty")
Fourth quarter 2017 production from New Liberty was 25,563 ounces of gold, a 29% increase on the previous quarter and in line with guidance provided at the time of the Q3 production update. The strong Quarter resulted in record full year production from the mine of 76,179 ounces of gold, towards the upper end of our guidance range and representing a 20% increase on 2016 production levels.

Youga and Balogo Gold Mines, Burkina Faso ("Youga" and "Balogo")
Youga and Balogo, which were acquired by the Company on 18 December 2017, produced 28,845 ounces of gold in the Quarter, resulting in strong full year total production of 115,893 ounces of gold, ahead of Company forecasts.

Table 1: Group Full Year 2017 Production Statistics

Parameter

Unit

New Liberty

Youga and
Balogo1

Full Year 2017 Group
Results

Ore Mined

kt

1,166

870

2,036

Waste Mined

kt

12,935

8,645

21,580

Total Material Movement

kt

14,102

9,515

23,617

Ore Processed

kt

1,144

1,200

2,344

Gold Production

Ounces

76,179

115,894

192,073

Note:

1 Including the period prior to acquisition by the Company.

Serhan Umurhan, Chief Executive Officer of Avesoro, commented:

"We are pleased to report a strong Quarter and combined total production for 2017 of 192,072 ounces of gold from the three mines now owned by the Company. At New Liberty, the year has been focussed on the now completed turnaround resulting in the Company meeting its revised guidance for the year. I would like to acknowledge the dedication and hard work of the New Liberty team throughout 2017, that enabled us to achieve record annual gold production. Q4 2017 was New Liberty's strongest quarterly performance to date, driven by improved mining performance and increased plant throughput.

The acquisition of Youga and Balogo in December 2017 adds two low cost operating mines to our portfolio capable of generating significant free cash flow for the Company. I am particularly pleased that we were able to complete this transaction during 2017 and take an important step towards realising our stated plan of becoming a premier mid-tier African gold producer.

We start 2018 with a solid foundation from which to further increase our gold production levels and reduce operating costs. We now look forward to delivering an even stronger performance in 2018 and will provide an update on 2018 production guidance in due course."

Key Production Statistics
Table 2:  New Liberty - Key Production Statistics

Parameter

Unit

Q1 2017

Q2 2017

Q3 2017

Q4 2017

Q3 – Q4
2017
Variance

Ore Mined

kt

351

214

247

354

43%

Waste Mined

kt

3,944

3,565

2,981

2,445

-18%

Strip Ratio

Waste:Ore

11.2

16.7

12.1

6.9

-43%

Total Material Movement

kt

4,295

3,779

3,228

2,800

-13%

Plant Utilisation

%

92

89

72

85

18%

Ore Processed

kt

280

295

254

315

24%

Recovery

%

90

88

91

90

-1%

Gold Production

Ounces

14,906

15,825

19,885

25,563

29%

Table 3: Youga and Balogo - Key Production Statistics

Parameter

Unit

Q1 2017

Q2 2017

Q3 2017

Q4 2017

Q3 – Q4
2017
Variance

Ore Mined

kt

281

220

159

210

32%

Waste Mined

kt

1,883

2,528

2,283

1,951

-15%

Strip Ratio

Waste:Ore

6.7

11.5

14.4

9.3

-35%

Total Material Movement

kt

2,164

2,748

2,442

2,161

-12%

Plant Utilisation

%

98

98

97

98

1%

Ore Processed

kt

318

299

277

306

11%

Recovery

%

90

92

89

89

-1%

Gold Production

Ounces

16,900

32,023

38,126

28,845

-24%

About Avesoro Resources Inc.

Avesoro Resources is a West Africa focused gold producer and development company that operates three gold mines across West Africa and is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") and the AIM market operated by the London Stock Exchange ("AIM"). The Company's assets include the New Liberty Gold Mine in Liberia (the "New Liberty Gold Mine" or "New Liberty") and the Youga and Balogo Gold mines in Burkina Faso ("Youga" and "Balogo").

New Liberty has an estimated proven and probable mineral reserve of 7.4Mt with 717,000 ounces of gold grading 3.03g/t and an estimated measured and indicated mineral resource of 9.6Mt with 985,000 ounces of gold grading 3.2g/t and an estimated inferred mineral resource of 6.4Mt with 620,000 ounces of gold grading 3.0g/t.  The foregoing Mineral Reserve and Mineral Resource estimates and additional information in connection therewith is set out in an NI 43-101 compliant Technical Report dated 1 November 2017 and entitled "New Liberty Gold Mine, Bea Mountain Mining Licence Southern Block, Liberia, West Africa" and is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Youga and Balogo have a combined estimated proven and probable mineral reserve of 9.3Mt with 513,000 ounces of gold grading 1.7g/t and a combined estimated indicated mineral resource of 16.05Mt with 801,600 ounces of gold grading 1.55g/t and a combined inferred mineral resource of 13Mt with 655,000 ounces of gold grading 1.57g/t. The foregoing Mineral Reserve and Mineral Resource estimates and additional information in connection therewith is set out in two NI 43-101 compliant Technical Reports, dated 16 June 2017 entitled "Mineral Resource and Mineral Reserve Update for the Balogo Project" and dated 19 June 2017 and entitled "Mineral Resource and Mineral Reserve Update for the Youga and Ouaré Projects" and are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

For more information, please visit www.avesoro.com

Qualified Persons

The Company's Qualified Person is Mark J. Pryor, who holds a BSc (Hons) in Geology & Mineralogy from Aberdeen University, United Kingdom and is a Fellow of the Geological Society of London, a Fellow of the Society of Economic Geologists and a registered Professional Natural Scientist (Pr.Sci.Nat) of the South African Council for Natural Scientific Professions.  Mark Pryor is an independent technical consultant with over 25 years of global experience in exploration, mining and mine development and is a "Qualified Person" as defined in National Instrument 43 -101 "Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects" of the Canadian Securities Administrators and has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical disclosures contained in this announcement.

SOURCE Avesoro Resources Inc.



Contact
Avesoro Resources Inc., Geoff Eyre / Nick Smith, Tel: +44(0) 20 3874 4740; Camarco, Gordon Poole / Nick Hennis, Tel: +44(0) 20 3757 4980; Numis Securities Limited, (Nominated Adviser and Joint Broker), John Prior / James Black / Paul Gillam, Tel: +44(0) 20 7260 1000; Hannam & Partners (Advisory) LLP, (Joint Broker), Rupert Fane / Ingo Hofmaier / Ernest Bell, Tel: +44(0) 20 7907 8500
Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!



Mineninfo

Avesoro Resources Inc.

Bergbau
Kanada
www.avesoro.com


Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
In Ausübung dieses Rechtes wird allen Behörden, insbesondere Ämtern, juristischen Personen öffentlichen Rechts,
in dieser Weise beliehenen Personen und Anstalten öffentlichen Rechts der Zutritt zu unseren Netzseiten verboten!"

Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2017.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap