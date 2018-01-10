Diese Seite verwendet Cookies. Durch die Nutzung unserer Seite erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, dass wir Cookies setzen. Mehr erfahren
In Ihrem Webbrowser ist JavaScript deaktiviert. Um alle Funktionen dieser Website nutzen zu können, muss JavaScript aktiviert sein.
Menü Artikel
Suche
 

Leading Edge Materials Intersects High Tantalum and Lithium Grades at Bergby, Sweden

14:15 Uhr  |  CNW

VANCOUVER, Jan. 10, 2018 /CNW/ - Leading Edge Materials Corp. ("Leading Edge Materials") or ("the Company") (TSXV:LEM) (OTCQB: LEMIF) is pleased to report the final set of results from the second program of drilling completed at the Company's 100% owned Bergby lithium project in Sweden.  Drilling intersected regular high lithium grades, and was notable for significantly increased tantalum grades in comparison to prior drill holes.

Key Results:

  • BBY17025 intersected 5.1m @ 361ppm Ta2O5 (tantalum oxide) from 25.1m depth
  • BBY17026 intersected 2.8m @ 297ppm Ta2O5 from 49.2m depth
  • BBY17030 intersected 5.4m @ 1.60% Li2O, 155ppm Ta2O5 from 25.0m depth
  • BBY17031 intersected 4.5m @ 1.31% Li2O, 164ppm Ta2O5 from 71.5m depth
  • BBY17033 intersected 3.0m @ 1.33% Li2O, from 52.8m depth

Holes BBY17025 to BBY17029 were drilled along the strike of the pegmatite to the north of previous drilling, up to 800m from the discovery zone (hole BBY17029). Where pegmatite was intersected in this northern area, it was notable for a lower lithium grade and a significant increase in the tantalum grade, suggesting a different style of LCT pegmatite (lithium-cesium-tantalum) was intersected.  Pegmatite was not intersected in holes BBY17027 to BBY17029, which may indicate a steeper dip than anticipated from nearby lithium mineralized outcrop.  

Holes BBY1030 to BBY17033 tested down dip from prior drilling, and all except for BBY17032 intersected high grades of lithium mineralization consistent with previous intersections.  Mineralization remains open in a down dip direction over at least 600m of strike.   

Bergby has now been tested by a total of 1525m of drilling in 33 drillholes to a maximum depth of 131.1m over an approximate 1500m strike length. Drillhole locations and results are provided in Tables 1 and 2 and presented as Figure 1. The true thickness of mineralized intervals is interpreted to be approximately 90% of the sampled thickness. 

Blair Way, President and CEO, stated, "These final results from the second program of drilling at Bergby have again delivered the strong encouragement of high lithium and tantalum grades over more than 1km of strike.  The grade variation is typical of LCT pegmatite fields, and has highlighted that there may be much more to find under the thin glacial soil cover.  Bergby remains a new lithium discovery at a very shallow depth, and we are now preparing a sample for metallurgical testwork to further advance the project." 

Bergby lies in central Sweden, 25km north of the town of Gävle, secured by three exploration licenses that cover a total of 1,903 Ha. The site is close to infrastructure, with major roads, rail and power supply passing immediately adjacent to the claim boundaries.  The potential for low cost and rapid development is significantly enhanced by the presence of a deep-water port only 5km from the site.

The qualified person for the Company's exploration projects, Mark Saxon, Director of Leading Edge Materials, a Fellow of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy has reviewed and verified the contents of this release.

On behalf of the Board,

"Blair Way"
Blair Way, President & CEO

About Leading Edge Materials
Leading Edge Materials was formed with our sights firmly focused on the material demands of a once-in-a-generation revolution, as the world shifts to the efficient production, storage and preservation of low carbon energy. From the lithium batteries in our electric vehicles to our ability to generate energy from the sun, wind and waves LEM is focused on the green energy markets. With a focus on Europe and assets in innovation-rich Scandinavia, Leading Edge Materials is ideally placed to play a pivotal role in the sustainable supply of critical technology materials.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange), accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

This is information that Leading Edge Materials Corp. is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, on January 10, 2018, at 5:25 am Vancouver time.

Forward-Looking Information. This news release may contain forward-looking statements and information based on current expectations. These statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those implied by such statements. Such statements include but are not limited to, the Company's expectations regarding metallurgical testing at Bergby; unexpected geological conditions; the Company's expectations regarding exploration activities to advance critical material projects for energy storage markets, delays in obtaining or failure to obtain necessary permits and approvals from government authorities.  Although such statements are based on management's reasonable assumptions, there are risk factors which could cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information contained herein. All forward-looking information herein is qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement, and the Company disclaims any obligation to revise or update any such forward-looking information or to publicly announce the result of any revisions to any of the forward-looking information contained herein to reflect future results, events or developments, except as required by law.

Table 1: Drill collars locations and orientations, Bergby Project. 

Hole_ID

Easting SWEREF

Northing SWEREF

Elevation RH2000

Azimuth

Dip

Length

PHASE 2 -
CORE
DIAMETER
56 mm

BBY17019

612770

6760466

35

115

60

44.55m

BBY17020

612729

6760375

35

115

61

47.20m

BBY17021

612668

6760292

35

115

54

40.63m

BBY17022

612581

6760387

35

115

50

131.10m

BBY17023

612638

6760472

35

115

45

113.25m

BBY17024

612769

6760665

35

115

46

77.30m

BBY17025

612951

6760884

35

115

52

37.30m

BBY17026

613014

6761014

35

115

52

62.52m

BBY17027

613074

6761154

35

115

50

60.00m

BBY17028

613136

6761290

35

115

50

50.35m

BBY17029

613210

6761443

35

115

50

50.35m

BBY17030

612845

6760650

35

115

61

41.45m

BBY17031

612712

6760649

35

115

46

86.20m

BBY17032

612712

6760649

35

115

82

80.62m

BBY17033

612664

6760416

35

115

46

68.20m

PHASE 1 –
CORE
DIAMETER
39 mm

BBY17001

612902

6760564

35

295

45

54.80m

BBY17002

612881

6760582

35

0

90

14.80m

BBY17003

612872

6760590

35

0

90

16.45m

BBY17004

612864

6760597

35

0

90

17.90m

BBY17005

612877

6760609

35

0

90

17.95m

BBY17006

612866

6760613

35

0

90

27.00m

BBY17007

612886

6760604

35

0

90

12.00m

BBY17008

612886

6760627

35

0

90

14.75m

BBY17009

612874

6760697

37

115

60

50.20m

BBY17010

612818

6760609

35

115

60

50.30m

BBY17011

612864

6760563

35

0

90

14.40m

BBY17012

612875

6760555

35

0

90

11.35m

BBY17013

612877

6760518

35

255

75

17.40m

BBY17014

612787

6760513

35

115

45

40.80m

BBY17015

612756

6760417

35

115

50

50.00m

BBY17016

612700

6760333

35

115

60

44.30m

BBY17017

612679

6760219

35

115

70

29.30m

BBY17018

612604

6760114

35

115

50

50.20m

 

Table 2: Mineralized intervals from Bergby Project

Hole Number

FROM (m)

TO (m)

WIDTH (m)

Li2O%

Ta2O5 ppm

PHASE 2

BBY17019

21.05

33.66

12.61

0.83

47

BBY17020

13.55

33.00

19.45

1.12

184

BBY17021

15.38

16.38

1.00

0.96

1

BBY17022

No significant mineralization

BBY17023

57.1

65.25

8.20

0.14

13

BBY17024

56.10

64.16

8.06

0.27

88

BBY17025

20.00

25.07

5.07

0.00

362

BBY17026

49.20

52.00

2.80

0.02

297

BBY17027

No significant mineralization

BBY17028

No significant mineralization

BBY17029

No significant mineralization

BBY17030

25.00

30.43

5.43

1.60

155

BBY17031

71.50

76.00

4.50

1.31

165

BBY17032

68.00

71.34

3.34

0.09

267

BBY17033

52.80

55.80

3.00

1.33

68

PHASE 1

BBY17001

4.85

6.30

1.45

0.77

31

BBY17002

0.00

3.95

3.95

1.83

163

BBY17003

2.85

11.05

8.20

2.06

118

BBY17004

10.20

12.10

1.90

2.26

74

BBY17005

2.20

12.65

10.45

1.58

107

BBY17006

11.55

16.00

4.45

1.44

50

BBY17007

1.40

6.05

4.65

2.71

315

BBY17008

1.10

9.85

8.75

2.63

186

BBY17009

14.80

16.00

1.20

2.68

12

BBY17009

24.55

25.65

1.10

2.44

49

BBY17010

27.55

36.35

8.80

1.11

98

BBY17011

0.70

7.50

6.8

1.87

191

BBY17012

2.25

3.90

1.65

1.14

25

BBY17013

8.00

9.05

1.05

0.68

8

BBY17014

18.80

25.25

6.45

0.63

48

BBY17015

15.75

32.10

16.35

1.00

129

BBY17016

17.90

36.75

18.80

1.14

101

BBY17017

12.25

13.50

1.25

0.59

2

BBY17018

No significant mineralization

 

SOURCE Leading Edge Materials



Contact
1.604.685.9316 or info@leadingedgematerials.com, www.leadingedgematerials.com
Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!



Mineninfo

Leading Edge Materials Corp.

Bergbau
Kanada
www.leadingedgematerials.com


Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
In Ausübung dieses Rechtes wird allen Behörden, insbesondere Ämtern, juristischen Personen öffentlichen Rechts,
in dieser Weise beliehenen Personen und Anstalten öffentlichen Rechts der Zutritt zu unseren Netzseiten verboten!"

Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2017.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap