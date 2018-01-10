Lithoquest Diamonds Inc. Completes Field Program

Vancouver, British Columbia (FSCwire) - Lithoquest Diamonds Inc. (TSX-V: LDI) (“Lithoquest”, or the “Company”) today announced that it has completed the 2017 field work on its 100%-owned North Kimberley Diamond Project located in Western Australia.

Field work focused on four high priority targets where composite rock samples collected in April 2017 yielded kimberlite indicator minerals with diamond inclusion chemistry. Work included 60 line-kilometres of ground magnetic surveys, 20 line-kilometres of ground gravity surveys, geologic mapping, and the collection of composite rock samples.

“We successfully completed our first field program on time and under budget,” stated Bruce Counts, President and CEO of Lithoquest. “The results will be used to help define the 2018 field program which is expected to commence in the second quarter.”

The Company has also initiated desk top work to identify additional targets of interest. The work includes a detailed photo-geological study as well as a review and re-interpretation of archived diamond exploration data. Historic information comprises data from several generations of airborne geophysical surveys, kimberlite indicator mineral sampling programs and exploration drilling.

Qualified Person

The technical contents of this news release have been reviewed and approved by Bruce Counts, P. Geo., President, CEO and a Director of Lithoquest Diamonds Inc. and Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101.

About Lithoquest Diamonds Inc.

Lithoquest is a Canadian diamond exploration company focused on the discovery and development of economic diamond deposits on its 100%-owned North Kimberley Diamond Project located in Western Australia, approximately 65km east of the community of Kalumburu.

