Trump's Recent Executive Order Could Boost Lithium Supply in the U.S.

NetworkNewsWire Editorial Coverage



NEW YORK, January 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

A recent report released by the U.S. government has identified as many as 23 minerals that are 'critical to the national economy and national security' of the nation. Immediately following the report, President Donald Trump signed an executive order to urgently reduce foreign dependence on these minerals and ramp up domestic production. One critical metal of heavy emphasis on the list is lithium, which the U.S. is currently importing 50% from abroad. This presents an unprecedented opportunity for a country that has so much undeveloped lithium reserves but previously chose to mostly bypass domestic mining in favor of imports. This executive order now changes everything, and with the global demand for lithium used in electric car batteries rising at an unstoppable pace, the global lithium supply landscape is set for a shakeup. Companies poised to lead in the supply of lithium include Standard Lithium Ltd. (OTC: STLHF) (TSX-V: SLL) (FRA: S5L) (STLHF Profile), Liberty One Lithium Corp. (TSX-V: LBY) (OTC: LRTTF) (FRANKFURT: L1T), Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB), Lithium X Energy Corp. (TSX-V: LIX) (OTC: LIXXF) and Nemaska Lithium Inc. (TSX: NMX) (OTC: NMKEF) (FRANKFURT: N0T).



The world is moving fast towards "electrification" of the auto industry to reduce global emissions and pollution. For this, lithium has become a hot commodity for its role as a key ingredient in electric vehicle batteries. The global EV revolution, first started by Tesla, is now getting bigger and more influential than ever. Carmakers like General Motors and Volvo have pledged to end production of gas-powered vehicles altogether in the future (http://nnw.fm/HuFx7). Volkswagen is even willing to thrust $40 billion into EV development by 2022, just to name a few.



This means lithium is going to keep its status as an in-demand critical commodity for a while. According to data from Global Market Insights, Inc., the worldwide market for Li-ion batteries alone is set to exceed USD $60 billion by the year 2024 (http://nnw.fm/Y84e0). It is estimated that one lithium mine needs to be brought on line each year through 2025 to meet its fast-growing demand. With Trump's new executive order in effect, the next lithium mine could well be in the U.S.



While U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) data reveal that continuing exploration has increased global lithium resources worldwide (http://nnw.fm/CRs1v), lithium producers will have their hands full in meeting rampant demand. Lithium companies like Standard Lithium Ltd. (OTCQX: STLHF) (TSX-V: SLL) (FRA: S5L) are wasting no time to get operations in order to potentially cash in on this EV-driven lithium boom and embrace the U.S. government's new policy to expand lithium production.

Based in Vancouver, B.C., Standard Lithium stands out as a premier lithium developer focused on the production of high-quality lithium at a low cost. The company is engaged in unlocking the value of large-scale lithium brine resources that are already in existence in the United States and can be quickly brought into production.



Standard Lithium's approach is based on its stance that new lithium production can be rapidly brought on stream through minimizing project and process risks and through leveraging advances in lithium extraction technologies and processes.



Exploration and Development



Standard Lithium recently announced the expansion of the lithium brine project at its Bristol Dry Lake property in California's Mojave Desert, where six new evaporation ponds have been installed (http://nnw.fm/9LBwK). The company is taking advantage of record-high evaporation rates in this region to pre-concentrate brines produced from the project, which will then be shipped to its testing and processing facilities at three North American campuses.



Standard Lithium is also in the midst of drilling work at its Bristol Dry Lake property and has completed four exploration boreholes, with two more planned. Preliminary results have equaled and exceeded historic data, and full QA and QC results are scheduled to be released during the first half of 2018.



The Bristol Dry Lake project encompasses an area spanning more than 33,000 acres, including both patented and placer mineral claims and private property. Geophysical data that was recently acquired indicates the basin is deep and expansive, and historical drill samples have shown lithium contents of more than 100mg/l over the drilled interval. Bristol Dry Lake is an established mining area with world-class infrastructure at the project as well as paved road and rail access and water and electricity.



Standard Lithium has forged agreements with National Chloride Corporation of America and TETRA Technologies (NYSE: TTI), two of the established brine producers in this region, to explore and develop the area for potential lithium production. Under the agreements, the company can conduct exploration, brine sampling, extraction, evaporation and process testing.



In order to advance the project, Standard Lithium has amassed a strong team of scientists and process engineers who are applying a hybrid approach that utilizes both conventional and modern extraction processes.



The company has additionally entered into an agreement to explore highly promising brines covering an area of about 30,000 acres in the Smackover Formation, which extends across Texas, Arkansas and Louisiana. This presents a low-risk investment with promising potential returns in a region with well-understood geology that further has a lengthy history of brine production and infrastructure for profitable mineral extraction. In historical analysis of the Arkansas Smackover Formation, a lithium content of 365mg/l was shown.



Potential Industry Comparables



Another Canada-based player looking to help meet the growing global lithium demand is Liberty One Lithium Corp. (TSX-V: LBY) (OTCQB: LRTTF) (FRANKFURT: L1T). Headquartered in Vancouver, B.C., Liberty One currently has plans underway to examine a short list of prospective lithium properties in Latin American and the continental U.S. during Q1 of 2018. The company also recently announced plans to commence an evaluation of its North Paradox property during 2018. Liberty One's North Paradox property consists of 233 placer claims encompassing 4,480 acres in the Paradox Basin of Grand County, Utah. Liberty One seeks out regions that are ideally situated for lithium brine production via low-cost and well-proven evaporation methods and which are adjacent to functional infrastructure and an experienced labor force.



One of the biggest producers of lithium raw material in the world is Albemarle (NYSE: ALB), which is based in Charlotte, NC, and is a global market leader for lithium compounds. In Q3 2017, Albemarle logged net sales of $343.6 million for lithium and advanced materials, representing a year-over-year increase of 42.9 percent. This is clear evidence of the potential for lithium producers to profit hugely in the face of increasing prices and demand.



Growing global interest in lithium's rising star is also evidenced in recent acquisition activity. Lithium exploration and development company Lithium X Energy (TSX-V: LIX) (OTCQX: LIXXF) recently entered into a definitive agreement with Nextview New Energy Lion Hong Kong Limited, through which Nextview will acquire all of Lithium X's issued and outstanding common shares and warrants. Lithium X has two lithium projects in the prolific "Lithium Triangle" in the Salta province of Argentina and also has ownership interest in Pure Energy Metals, which is developing a lithium project in Nevada.



Another Canada-based player that is specifically focused on serving as a supplier for the lithium battery market is Nemaska Lithium (TSX: NMX) (OTCQX: NMKEF) (FRANKFURT: N0T). Nemaska Lithium is developing a key spodumene lithium hard rock deposit in Quebec, Canada, that is being touted as one of the most important spodumene lithium hard rock deposits in the world, both in terms of volume and grade. The spodumene concentrate that is produced at the company's Whabouchi mine will be shipped to Nemaska Lithium's lithium compounds processing plant, which is planned to be built in Shawinigan, Quebec. This facility will transform spodumene concentrate into high-purity lithium hydroxide and carbonate using the company's proprietary methods, for which Nemaska Lithium holds nine issued patents and various patent applications that are pending in different countries.



The growing value and importance of the lithium market are clear, and companies like those named are primed for profitability as EV dominance blazes forward and lithium demand increases to keep pace. Li-ion manufacturers and end-users of Li-ion batteries, including car manufacturers, are increasingly motivated to ink multiyear deals with lithium producers to spur them to greater and faster investment and production. While the earth's supply of lithium is plentiful, processing capacity remains an issue-which will continue to spell motivation for end users and profit for lithium producers.



For more information on Standard Lithium, visit Standard Lithium Ltd. (TSX-V: SLL) (FRA: S5L) (OTCQX: STLHF)



For a more in-depth look into Standard Lithium (TSX-V: SLL) (FRA: S5L) (OTCQX: STLHF) you can view the full report on Streetsignals.com.



About NetworkNewsWire

NetworkNewsWire (NNW) is an information service that provides (1) access to our news aggregation and syndication servers, (2) NetworkNewsBreaks that summarize corporate news and information, (3) enhanced press release services, (4) social media distribution and optimization services, and (5) a full array of corporate communication solutions. As a multifaceted financial news and content distribution company with an extensive team of contributing journalists and writers, NNW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that desire to reach a wide audience of investors, consumers, journalists and the general public. NNW has an ever-growing distribution network of more than 5,000 key syndication outlets across the country. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, NNW brings its clients unparalleled visibility, recognition and brand awareness. NNW is where news, content and information converge.



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the NetworkNewsWire website applicable to all content provided by NNW, wherever published or re-published: http://NNW.fm/Disclaimer



DISCLAIMER: NetworkNewsWire (NNW) is the source of the Article and content set forth above. References to any issuer other than the profiled issuer are intended solely to identify industry participants and do not constitute an endorsement of any issuer and do not constitute a comparison to the profiled issuer. FN Media Group (FNM) is a third-party publisher and news dissemination service provider, which disseminates electronic information through multiple online media channels. FNM is NOT affiliated with NNW or any company mentioned herein. The commentary, views and opinions expressed in this release by NNW are solely those of NNW and are not shared by and do not reflect in any manner the views or opinions of FNM. Readers of this Article and content agree that they cannot and will not seek to hold liable NNW and FNM for any investment decisions by their readers or subscribers. NNW and FNM and their respective affiliated companies are a news dissemination and financial marketing solutions provider and are NOT registered broker-dealers/analysts/investment advisers, hold no investment licenses and may NOT sell, offer to sell or offer to buy any security.



The Article and content related to the profiled company represent the personal and subjective views of the Author, and are subject to change at any time without notice. The information provided in the Article and the content has been obtained from sources which the Author believes to be reliable. However, the Author has not independently verified or otherwise investigated all such information. None of the Author, NNW, FNM, or any of their respective affiliates, guarantee the accuracy or completeness of any such information. This Article and content are not, and should not be regarded as investment advice or as a recommendation regarding any particular security or course of action; readers are strongly urged to speak with their own investment advisor and review all of the profiled issuer's filings made with the Securities and Exchange Commission before making any investment decisions and should understand the risks associated with an investment in the profiled issuer's securities, including, but not limited to, the complete loss of your investment.



NNW & FNM HOLDS NO SHARES OF ANY COMPANY NAMED IN THIS RELEASE.



This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may", "future", "plan" or "planned", "will" or "should", "expected," "anticipates", "draft", "eventually" or "projected". You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in a company's annual report on Form 10-K or 10-KSB and other filings made by such company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should consider these factors in evaluating the forward-looking statements included herein, and not place undue reliance on such statements. The forward-looking statements in this release are made as of the date hereof and NNW and FNM undertake no obligation to update such statements.



NetworkNewsWire (NNW) is affiliated with the Investor Based Brand Network (IBBN).



About IBBN

Over the past 10+ years we have consistently introduced new network brands, each specifically designed to fulfil the unique needs of our growing client base and services. Today, we continue to expand our branded network of highly influential properties, leveraging the knowledge and energy of specialized teams of experts to serve our increasingly diversified list of clients.



Please feel free to visit the Investor Based Brand Network (IBBN) http://www.InvestorBasedBrandNetwork.com





Corporate Communications Contact:

NetworkNewsWire (NNW)

New York, New York

http://www.NetworkNewsWire.com

212-418-1217 Office

Editor@NetworkNewsWire.com





Media Contact:

FN Media Group, LLC

NNW@FinancialNewsMedia.com

+1-(954)345-0611

