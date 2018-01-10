Mechel Reports New Management Appointment

MOSCOW, Jan. 10, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mechel PAO (MOEX:MTLR) (NYSE:MTL), one of the leading Russian mining and metals companies, reports Nelli Galeeva’s appointment as the company’s Chief Financial Officer.



Prior to this appointment, Nelli Galeeva headed Mechel’s accounting and tax department and oversaw work on the Group’s consolidated international financial reporting. She has been a member of the company’s Management Board since 2016.

“Nelli Galeeva is a perfect example of a top manager who has successfully made her career within our company. In those long years of working for Mechel Group, Nelli proved herself as a leader distinguished by her thoughtful and highly professional approach to every issue. The key tasks facing her today include continuing the systematic work on improving the company’s financial efficiency, completing the restructuring of our debt portfolio and decreasing our net debt to EBITDA ratio,” Mechel PAO’s Chief Executive Officer Oleg Korzhov noted.

Nelli Galeeva has been a member of the company’s Management Board since 2016. In 2014-2018 she has been director of Mechel PAO’s accounting and tax department. In 2008-2014 she served as chief accountant of Mechel Mining Management OOO. In 2005-2008, she was chief accountant of Southern Kuzbass Coal Company OAO. In 2000-2005, she was chief of consolidated and international reporting department and deputy chief accountant at Southern Kuzbass Coal Company OAO. In 1995-2000, she was the chief accountant's deputy for production at Krasnogorsky Open Pit OAO.

She graduated from the Kuzbass State Technical University with a specialty in accounting and audit and from the Kemerovo State University with a specialty in finance and credit.

***

***

Mechel is an international mining and steel company. Its products are marketed in Europe, Asia, North and South America, Africa. Mechel unites producers of coal, iron ore concentrate, steel, rolled products, ferroalloys, heat and electric power. All of its enterprises work in a single production chain, from raw materials to high value-added products.

***

