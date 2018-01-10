LiCo Energy Metals - Intersects 1.42% Co and 1.94% Cu Over 1.2 Metres on the Glencore Bucke Property

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- LiCo Energy Metals Inc. ("the Company" or LiCo") (TSX-V: LIC), (OTCQB: WCTXF) is pleased to report assay results for drill holes GB17-11 through to GB17-14, GB17-20, and GB17-21, completed on the Glencore Bucke Property, located 6 km northeast of Cobalt, Ontario.

A summary of the most significant results of the recent drill core assays are:

GB17-13 0.92% Co over 2.0 m from 34.00 to 36.0 m, including 2.53% Co over 0.6 m from 35.1 to 35.7m.



GB17-13 0.46% Co, 132.5 ppm Ag, 1.46% Cu over 0.9 m from 77.6 to 78.5 m, including 0.79 % Co, 221.0 ppm Ag, 2.40% Cu over 0.4 m from 77.6 to 78.0 m.



GB17-13 0.32% Co, 98.8 ppm Ag, 0.81% Cu over 1.5 m from 100.5 to 102.0m, including 0.55% Co, 16.9 ppm Ag, 0.50% Cu over 0.6 m from 100.8 to 101.4 m.



GB17-20 0.44% Co, 19.4 ppm Ag 0.99% Cu over 4.05 m from 60.25 to 64.30 m, including 1.42% Co, 48.8 ppm Ag, 1.94% Cu over 1.2 m from 62.8 to 64.0 m.



GB17-21 0.08% Co, 18.1 ppm Ag, 1.25% Cu over 6.1 m, including 0.73% Co, 50.0 ppm Ag, 1.31% Cu over 0.6 m from 69.7 to 70.3 m.

"We are very pleased with the drill program continuing to intersect the higher grade cobalt mineralization that has been intersected at Glencore Bucke property," says Tim Fernback, President & CEO of LiCo. "Not only have we continued to intersect cobalt mineralization, but also the base metal mineralization that has the potential to be advantageous when a resource estimate will be completed in the future".

On the Glencore Bucke Property, the Company has completed a total of 21 diamond drill holes totaling 1,900 m, testing the Main and Northwest zones. The Company will continue to release results from the Glencore Bucke and Teledyne drill programs as they are received.

The results for diamond drill hole GB17-11 through to GB17-14, GB17-20, and GB17-21 are summarized in Table 1 below.

Table 1: Summary of Diamond Drill Results: DDH From (m) To (m) Core Length (m) Co (%) Ag (ppm) Cu (ppm) Zn (ppm) Pb (ppm) GB17-11 29.00 29.25 0.25 0.27 0.6 1 27 2 GB17-11 60.00 60.30 0.30 0.32 22.5 2650 92 34 GB17-11 82.50 83.50 1.00 0.03 28.0 4260 13960 29050 GB17-12 50.50 51.30 0.80 0.14 25.8 475 152 2395 GB17-13 34.00 36.00 2.00 0.92 2.8 175 147 23 incl. 35.10 35.70 0.60 2.53 5.2 270 101 32 GB17-13 52.40 53.00 0.60 0.48 65.8 3770 94 2675 GB17-13 77.60 78.50 0.90 0.46 132.5 14614 1759 2059 incl. 77.60 78.00 0.40 0.79 221.0 24000 3670 3840 GB17-13 100.50 102.00 1.50 0.32 98.8 8124 417 6588 incl. 100.80 101.40 0.60 0.55 16.9 4970 376 6110 GB17-14 33.60 37.70 4.10 0.04 5.4 3559 575 2095 incl. 36.00 36.30 0.30 0.36 17.1 3600 633 2080 GB17-14 41.70 43.30 1.60 0.03 16.8 10184 317 164 GB17-20 52.20 52.80 0.60 0.34 129 268 110 10200 GB17-20 58.00 64.00 6.00 0.29 13.8 7804 110 26 incl. 60.25 64.30 4.05 0.44 19.4 9863 116 30 incl. 62.80 64.00 1.20 1.42 48.8 19362 127 60 GB17-20 66.40 69.70 3.30 0.02 13.2 9494 180 130 incl. 67.00 68.50 1.50 0.03 19 13858 169 100 GB17-20 101.50 108.60 7.10 0.03 16.9 7640 275 901 incl. 102.30 103.70 1.40 0.07 28.7 11814 193 432 incl. 102.30 102.60 0.30 0.26 49.5 11600 198 1230 GB17-21 55.10 55.40 0.30 0.33 134.0 702 181 15600 GB17-21 67.50 73.60 6.10 0.08 18.1 12545 378 463 incl. 69.70 73.10 3.40 0.14 31.2 21071 160 162 incl. 69.70 70.30 0.60 0.73 50.0 13070 312 378 GB17-21 83.45 83.70 0.25 0.28 49.7 1650 396 4990 Note: Intervals reported in Table 1 represent core lengths and not true widths

As reported on the Company's November 30th, 2017 news release, LiCo has recently completed its 2017 diamond drilling program on its Teledyne and Glencore Bucke Properties completing a total of 32 diamond drill holes, drilling 4,100 m of core. This exploration work satisfies both its flow-through financing obligations and the contractual obligations outlined in the recently acquired Glencore Bucke Property from Glencore plc of Baar Switzerland (LSE: GLEN).

Qualified Person

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved Joerg Kleinboeck, P.Geo., an independent consulting geologist and a qualified person as defined in NI 43-101.

About LiCo Energy Metals: https://licoenergymetals.com/

LiCo Energy Metals Inc. is a Canadian-based exploration company whose primary listing is on the TSX Venture Exchange. The Company's focus is directed towards exploration for high value metals integral to the manufacture of lithium ion batteries.

Glencore Bucke Cobalt Project, Cobalt, Ontario:

The Company has entered into a property purchase agreement to acquire a 100% interest from Glencore Canada Corporation (subsidiary of Glencore plc) in the Glencore Bucke Property, situated in Bucke Township, 6 km east-northeast of Cobalt, Ontario, subject to a back-in provision, production royalty and off-take agreement. Strategically, the Glencore Bucke Property consists of 16.2 hectares and sits along the west boundary of LiCo's Teledyne Cobalt Project. The Property covers the southern extension of the #3 vein that was historically mined on the neighbouring Cobalt Contact Property located to the north of the Glencore Bucke Property. Diamond drilling in 1981 on the Glencore Bucke Property delineated two zones of mineralization measuring 150 m and 70 m in length.

Ontario Teledyne Cobalt Project:

The Company has an option to earn 100% ownership, subject to a royalty, in the Teledyne Project located near Cobalt. Ontario. The Property adjoins the south and west boundaries of claims that hosted the Agaunico Mine. From 1905 through to 1961, the Agaunico Mine produced a total of 4,350,000 lbs. of cobalt and 980,000 oz. of silver. A significant portion of the cobalt that was produced at the Agaunico Mine located along structures that extended southward onto the Teledyne property. The Company completed a total of 11 diamond drill holes totaling 2,200 m in the fall of 2017. The drilling has confirmed cobalt mineralization present on the Property which is consistent with historical grades as reported historically by Cunningham-Dunlop (1979) and Bressee (1981), disclosed in earlier news releases. These reports are available in the public domain through MNDM's AFRI database.

NI 43-101 Reports for both the Teledyne and Glencore Bucke Properties, are publicly available on www.SEDAR.com as well as the Company's website. LiCo's recently completed diamond drilling program (September to December 2017) consisted of both twinning and infill drilling of the historical drill holes located on both the Teledyne Cobalt and Glencore Bucke Properties.

Chile Purickuta Lithium Project:

The Purickuta Project is located within Salar de Atacama, a salt flat encompassing 3,000 km2, being about 100 km long, 80 km wide and home to approximately 37% of the worlds Lithium production and Chile itself holds 53% of the world's known lithium reserves (Source: Bloomberg Markets – June 23, 2017, "Lithium Squeeze Looms as Top Miner Front-Loads, Chile Says"). The property is 160 hectares large and is enveloped by a concession owned by Sociedad Quimica y Minera ("SQM") and lies within a few kilometers of a property owned by CORFO (the Chilean Economic Development Agency) where its leases land to both SQM and Albermarle's Rockwood Lithium Corp. ("Albermarle") for lithium extraction. Together these two companies, SQM and Albermarle, have a combined annual production of over 62,000 tonnes of LCE (Lithium Carbonate Equivalent) making up 100% of Chile's current lithium output. As reported in The Economist (June 15, 2017 – A battle for supremacy in the lithium triangle), the Salar de Atacama has the largest and highest quality proven reserves of lithium. The combination of the desert's hot sun, scarce rainfall, and the mineral-rich brines make Chile's production costs the world's lowest. This together with a favourable investment climate, low levels of corruption, and the quality of its bureaucracy and courts makes Chile a favourable place to conduct business.

Nevada Dixie Valley Lithium Project:

The Company has an option to acquire a 100% interest, subject to a 3% NSR, on a large lithium exploration project at the Humboldt Salt Marsh in Dixie Valley, Nevada. Some important geological similarities exist between various lithium brines, notably geothermal activity, a dry climate, a closed basin, an aquifer, and tectonically driven subsistence exist at Dixie Valley along with Clayton Valley and various lithium bearing salars in Chile, Argentina and Bolivia.

Nevada Black Rock Desert Lithium Project:

The Company has entered into an option agreement whereby the Company may earn an undivided 100% interest, subject to a 3% NSR, in the Black Rock Desert Lithium Project in southwest Black Rock Desert, Washoe County, Nevada.

