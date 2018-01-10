Diese Seite verwendet Cookies. Durch die Nutzung unserer Seite erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, dass wir Cookies setzen. Mehr erfahren
Northern Superior Intersects 705 g/t Gold Over 0.5 m, Demonstrated Continuity of Mineralized System Enhanced, Croteau Est Project, Québec

14:30 Uhr  |  FSCwire

Sudbury, Ontario (FSCwire) - Northern Superior Resources Inc. (“Northern Superior” or the “Company”) (TSXV: SUP) (OTCQB: NSUPF), is pleased to report results from the recently completed Phase III drill program (November- December, 2017) within the Croteau Bouchard Shear Zone (“CBSZ”) on its 100% owned Croteau Est Gold Property, Québec. Sixteen (16) core drill holes totalling 6,282 metres (m) of drilling were completed for this phase.

Highlights of the Phase III Drill Program

  • The Phase III drilling, combined with results from earlier core drill programs, now indicates that gold mineralization associated with the CBSZ consists of:

a)  a minimum strike length of 600 m;

b)  open to the west along strike;

c)  open along strike down-plunge to the east; and

d)  open at depth (>350 m).

  • High grade intersections of up to 705 g/t gold over 0.5 m (see Photo 1);
  • High grade widths of up to 61.24 g/t gold over 5.95 m (including 705 g/t gold over 0.5 m);
  • Mineralized widths of up to 1.19 g/t gold over 47.0 m; and
  • Further evidence (see Northern Superior press release, November 13, 2017) of high grade mineralization occurring beyond 400 m vertical depth within the CBSZ: 3.14 g/t gold over 4.0 m (447- 451 m); including 7.53 g/t gold over 1.0m between 449 m to 450 m.

Dr. T.F. Morris, President and CEO of Northern Superior states: “We are extremely pleased that drilling during the fourth quarter of 2017 (Phase II and Phase III drill programs) has confirmed and further defined the presence of several mineralized shoots within the CBSZ in an area approximately 600 m in length to a minimum depth of 350- 400 m, and which remains open along strike to the west, in the down-plunge direction to the east, and at depth. With the Phase III data now in hand, additional modelling of these structures will provide a greater understanding of the economic resource potential for the CBSZ, as well as insight regarding future expansion of the resource: open along strike and at depth.”

Table 1. Key Assay Summary, Phase III Drill Program, Croteau Est Property

Drillhole

Depth Interval

Assay Value

Assay Length

Number

From (m)

To (m)

g/t Au

(m)

CRO17-97

233.50

235.50

3.46(+)

2.00

CRO17-98

189.00

192.90

5.53(+)

3.90

including

189.00

189.70

15.20*

0.70

including

190.70

191.80

8.77*

1.10

209.00

211.10

21.05(+)

2.10

including

210.05

211.10

39.90*

1.05

405.05

406.00

6.35*

0.95

CRO17-99

25.00

38.00

1.55(+)

13.00

including

32.00

33.00

8.81*

1.00

90.00

96.80

2.02(+)

6.80

including

90.00

91.00

7.18*

1.00

161.00

163.00

5.27(+)

2.00

including

162.00

163.00

9.70*

1.00

174.00

225.00

0.92

51.00

CRO17-100

265.00

287.00

0.94(+)

22.00

including

275.00

276.00

4.35*

1.00

including

285.00

286.00

6.21*

1.00

305.00

316.00

1.70(+)

11.00

including

309.30

310.00

6.05*

0.70

437.00

439.00

3.74(+)

2.00

including

438.00

439.00

5.91*

1.00

CRO17-101

116.00

129.35

2.55(+)

13.35

including

118.00

119.50

8.87*

1.50

including

123.40

124.30

6.04*

0.90

134.50

136.00

5.80*

1.50

259.60

280.00

1.40(+)

20.40

including

269.00

270.00

4.75*

1.00

305.00

317.00

2.71(+)

12.00

including

311.00

312.00

6.78*

1.00

including

315.50

317.00

11.71*

1.50

368.35

368.35

5.86*

1.00

387.70

391.00

3.94(+)

3.30

including

387.70

388.70

9.96*

1.00
 
Table 1. Key Assay Summary, Phase III Drill Program, Croteau Est Property (Continued)

Drillhole

Depth Interval

Assay Value

Assay Length

Number

From (m)

To (m)

g/t Au

(m)

CRO17-102

201.00

205.30

1.16(+)

4.30

CRO17-104

128.40

136.50

3.54(+)

8.10

including

132.50

133.50

7.33*

1.00

including

135.50

136.50

9.09*

1.00

219.00

221.00

4.07(+)

2.00

including

219.00

220.00

7.50*

1.00

310.00

357.00

1.19(+)

47.00

CRO17-105

265.00

282.00

3.02

17.00

including

272.00

273.00

13.10

1.00

including

277.00

278.00

10.70

1.00

447.00

451.00

3.18(+)

4.00

including

449.00

450.00

7.53*

1.00

CRO17-106

254.00

261.00

1.42(+)

7.00

including

254.00

255.00

6.06*

1.00

CRO17-107

25.00

27.00

4.37(+)

2.00

including

26.00

27.00

8.22*

1.00

46.00

57.00

1.39(+)

11.00

including

56.00

57.00

7.50*

1.00

76.00

77.00

6.17*

1.00

162.65

178.00

2.19(+)

15.35

including

166.00

167.00

19.85*

1.00

302.00

304.00

5.66(+)

2.00

including

303.00

304.00

10.00*

1.00

CRO17-108

124.50

129.00

2.11(+)

4.50

including

124.50

125.50

5.95*

1.00

156.80

164.45

5.97(+)

7.65

including

162.00

163.35

28.50*

1.35

230.00

233.00

3.91(+)

3.00

including

231.00

232.00

10.40*

1.00

269.00

279.00

1.31(+)

10.00

including

278.00

279.00

8.37*

1.00
 
Table 1. Key Assay Summary, Phase III Drill Program, Croteau Est Property (Continued)

Drillhole

Depth Interval

Assay Value

Assay Length

Number

From (m)

To (m)

g/t Au

(m)

CRO17-109

176.10

177.10

10.15*

1.00

CRO17-110

5.00

9.00

1.76(+)

4.00

including

8.00

9.00

4.86*

1.00

32.00

40.00

0.98(+)

8.00

including

32.00

33.00

3.53*

1.00

172.00

175.00

12.82(+)

3.00

including

172.00

173.00

35.10*

1.00

391.00

416.00

0.93(+)

25.00

including

403.16

404.00

4.21*

0.84

CRO17-111

164.05

170.00

61.24(+)

5.95

including

167.40

167.90

705.00*

0.50

196.00

200.00

3.44(+)

4.00

including

197.00

198.00

11.55*

1.00

285.00

302.00

1.87(+)

17.00

including

298.00

299.00

9.07*

1.00

CRO17-112

140.00

142.00

4.22(+)

2.00

including

140.00

141.00

8.11*

1.00

156.55

164.00

5.02(+)

7.45

including

157.90

158.90

27.10*

1.00

265.00

271.00

2.22(+)

6.00

including

267.00

268.00

9.88*

1.00

* gravimetric assay

      

(+) partial gravimetric assay

      
 
Next Steps

Northern Superior is currently updating its three-dimensional geological model for the CBSZ which will further illustrate the structural continuity of mineralization associated with the several high-grade, gold-bearing shoots embedded within the CBSZ, and will assist in understanding the potential of the CBSZ as a gold deposit.

Photo 1: Clusters of Coarse Anhedral Gold in CRO17-111: 167.4 m - 705 g/t Au/0.5 m.

To view the graphic in its original size, please click here

About Northern Superior Resources Inc.

Northern Superior is a reporting issuer in British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario and Québec, and trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol SUP, and on the OTCQB Venture Market under the symbol NSUPF. The Company is currently focused on exploring its 100% owned Croteau Est (QueÌbec) and Ti-pa-haa-kaa-ning (Northwestern Ontario) properties. The Company’s remaining properties (all 100% owned) in Québec and Northwestern Ontario are available for option.

Qualified Person

The foregoing scientific and technical disclosure has been approved by Ron Avery (P.Geo.), a Qualified Person (“QP”) as defined by National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Avery is an independent consultant to Northern Superior and is the QP for the Croteau Est property.

For further information please visit the Company’s website at www.nsuperior.com or contact:

Thomas F. Morris P.Geo., PhD., FGAC

President and CEO

Tel: (705) 525 €0992

Fax: (705) 525 €7701

e €mail: info@nsuperior.com

www.nsuperior.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This Press Release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made. When used in this document, the words “may”, “would”, “could”, “will”, “intend”, “plan”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “estimate”, “expect” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect our current views with respect to future events and are subject to such risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause our actual results to differ materially from the statements made, including those factors discussed in filings made by us with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities. Should one or more of these risks and uncertainties, such actual results of current exploration programs, the general risks associated with the mining industry, the price of gold and other metals, currency and interest rate fluctuations, increased competition and general economic and market factors, occur or should assumptions underlying the forward looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, or expected. We do not intend and do not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law. Shareholders are cautioned not to put undue reliance on such forward-looking statements.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.



To view this press release as a PDF file, click onto the following link:
public://news_release_pdf/NorthernSup01102018.pdf

Source: Northern Superior Resources Inc. (TSX Venture:SUP, OTCQB:NSUPF)

