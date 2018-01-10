Northern Superior Intersects 705 g/t Gold Over 0.5 m, Demonstrated Continuity of Mineralized System Enhanced, Croteau Est Project, Québec

Sudbury, Ontario (FSCwire) - Northern Superior Resources Inc. (“Northern Superior” or the “Company”) (TSXV: SUP) (OTCQB: NSUPF), is pleased to report results from the recently completed Phase III drill program (November- December, 2017) within the Croteau Bouchard Shear Zone (“CBSZ”) on its 100% owned Croteau Est Gold Property, Québec. Sixteen (16) core drill holes totalling 6,282 metres (m) of drilling were completed for this phase.

Highlights of the Phase III Drill Program

The Phase III drilling, combined with results from earlier core drill programs, now indicates that gold mineralization associated with the CBSZ consists of:

a) a minimum strike length of 600 m;

b) open to the west along strike;

c) open along strike down-plunge to the east; and

d) open at depth (>350 m).

High grade intersections of up to 705 g/t gold over 0.5 m (see Photo 1);

High grade widths of up to 61.24 g/t gold over 5.95 m (including 705 g/t gold over 0.5 m);

Mineralized widths of up to 1.19 g/t gold over 47.0 m; and

Further evidence (see Northern Superior press release, November 13, 2017) of high grade mineralization occurring beyond 400 m vertical depth within the CBSZ: 3.14 g/t gold over 4.0 m (447- 451 m); including 7.53 g/t gold over 1.0m between 449 m to 450 m.

Dr. T.F. Morris, President and CEO of Northern Superior states: “We are extremely pleased that drilling during the fourth quarter of 2017 (Phase II and Phase III drill programs) has confirmed and further defined the presence of several mineralized shoots within the CBSZ in an area approximately 600 m in length to a minimum depth of 350- 400 m, and which remains open along strike to the west, in the down-plunge direction to the east, and at depth. With the Phase III data now in hand, additional modelling of these structures will provide a greater understanding of the economic resource potential for the CBSZ, as well as insight regarding future expansion of the resource: open along strike and at depth.”

Table 1. Key Assay Summary, Phase III Drill Program, Croteau Est Property

Drillhole Depth Interval Assay Value Assay Length Number From (m) To (m) g/t Au (m) CRO17-97 233.50 235.50 3.46(+) 2.00 CRO17-98 189.00 192.90 5.53(+) 3.90 including 189.00 189.70 15.20* 0.70 including 190.70 191.80 8.77* 1.10 209.00 211.10 21.05(+) 2.10 including 210.05 211.10 39.90* 1.05 405.05 406.00 6.35* 0.95 CRO17-99 25.00 38.00 1.55(+) 13.00 including 32.00 33.00 8.81* 1.00 90.00 96.80 2.02(+) 6.80 including 90.00 91.00 7.18* 1.00 161.00 163.00 5.27(+) 2.00 including 162.00 163.00 9.70* 1.00 174.00 225.00 0.92 51.00 CRO17-100 265.00 287.00 0.94(+) 22.00 including 275.00 276.00 4.35* 1.00 including 285.00 286.00 6.21* 1.00 305.00 316.00 1.70(+) 11.00 including 309.30 310.00 6.05* 0.70 437.00 439.00 3.74(+) 2.00 including 438.00 439.00 5.91* 1.00 CRO17-101 116.00 129.35 2.55(+) 13.35 including 118.00 119.50 8.87* 1.50 including 123.40 124.30 6.04* 0.90 134.50 136.00 5.80* 1.50 259.60 280.00 1.40(+) 20.40 including 269.00 270.00 4.75* 1.00 305.00 317.00 2.71(+) 12.00 including 311.00 312.00 6.78* 1.00 including 315.50 317.00 11.71* 1.50 368.35 368.35 5.86* 1.00 387.70 391.00 3.94(+) 3.30 including 387.70 388.70 9.96* 1.00

Table 1. Key Assay Summary, Phase III Drill Program, Croteau Est Property (Continued)

Drillhole Depth Interval Assay Value Assay Length Number From (m) To (m) g/t Au (m) CRO17-102 201.00 205.30 1.16(+) 4.30 CRO17-104 128.40 136.50 3.54(+) 8.10 including 132.50 133.50 7.33* 1.00 including 135.50 136.50 9.09* 1.00 219.00 221.00 4.07(+) 2.00 including 219.00 220.00 7.50* 1.00 310.00 357.00 1.19(+) 47.00 CRO17-105 265.00 282.00 3.02 17.00 including 272.00 273.00 13.10 1.00 including 277.00 278.00 10.70 1.00 447.00 451.00 3.18(+) 4.00 including 449.00 450.00 7.53* 1.00 CRO17-106 254.00 261.00 1.42(+) 7.00 including 254.00 255.00 6.06* 1.00 CRO17-107 25.00 27.00 4.37(+) 2.00 including 26.00 27.00 8.22* 1.00 46.00 57.00 1.39(+) 11.00 including 56.00 57.00 7.50* 1.00 76.00 77.00 6.17* 1.00 162.65 178.00 2.19(+) 15.35 including 166.00 167.00 19.85* 1.00 302.00 304.00 5.66(+) 2.00 including 303.00 304.00 10.00* 1.00 CRO17-108 124.50 129.00 2.11(+) 4.50 including 124.50 125.50 5.95* 1.00 156.80 164.45 5.97(+) 7.65 including 162.00 163.35 28.50* 1.35 230.00 233.00 3.91(+) 3.00 including 231.00 232.00 10.40* 1.00 269.00 279.00 1.31(+) 10.00 including 278.00 279.00 8.37* 1.00

Table 1. Key Assay Summary, Phase III Drill Program, Croteau Est Property (Continued)

Drillhole Depth Interval Assay Value Assay Length Number From (m) To (m) g/t Au (m) CRO17-109 176.10 177.10 10.15* 1.00 CRO17-110 5.00 9.00 1.76(+) 4.00 including 8.00 9.00 4.86* 1.00 32.00 40.00 0.98(+) 8.00 including 32.00 33.00 3.53* 1.00 172.00 175.00 12.82(+) 3.00 including 172.00 173.00 35.10* 1.00 391.00 416.00 0.93(+) 25.00 including 403.16 404.00 4.21* 0.84 CRO17-111 164.05 170.00 61.24(+) 5.95 including 167.40 167.90 705.00* 0.50 196.00 200.00 3.44(+) 4.00 including 197.00 198.00 11.55* 1.00 285.00 302.00 1.87(+) 17.00 including 298.00 299.00 9.07* 1.00 CRO17-112 140.00 142.00 4.22(+) 2.00 including 140.00 141.00 8.11* 1.00 156.55 164.00 5.02(+) 7.45 including 157.90 158.90 27.10* 1.00 265.00 271.00 2.22(+) 6.00 including 267.00 268.00 9.88* 1.00 * gravimetric assay (+) partial gravimetric assay

Next Steps

Northern Superior is currently updating its three-dimensional geological model for the CBSZ which will further illustrate the structural continuity of mineralization associated with the several high-grade, gold-bearing shoots embedded within the CBSZ, and will assist in understanding the potential of the CBSZ as a gold deposit.

Photo 1: Clusters of Coarse Anhedral Gold in CRO17-111: 167.4 m - 705 g/t Au/0.5 m.

About Northern Superior Resources Inc.

Northern Superior is a reporting issuer in British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario and Québec, and trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol SUP, and on the OTCQB Venture Market under the symbol NSUPF. The Company is currently focused on exploring its 100% owned Croteau Est (QueÌbec) and Ti-pa-haa-kaa-ning (Northwestern Ontario) properties. The Company’s remaining properties (all 100% owned) in Québec and Northwestern Ontario are available for option.

Qualified Person

The foregoing scientific and technical disclosure has been approved by Ron Avery (P.Geo.), a Qualified Person (“QP”) as defined by National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Avery is an independent consultant to Northern Superior and is the QP for the Croteau Est property.

