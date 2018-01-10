Core Gold to Present at the 2018 Vancouver Resource Investment Conference

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 10, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Core Gold Inc. ("Core Gold" or the "Company") (TSX:CGLD) (OTCQX:CGLDF) is pleased to announce that the Company will present at the 2018 Vancouver Resource Investment Conference (“VRIC”) to be held on January 21st – 22nd, 2018, at the Vancouver Convention Centre West.



Mr. Keith Piggott, CEO of Core Gold will be participating in the “Gold in Ecuador Workshop Panel” to be held on Monday January 22nd at 2:20 PM in Workshop 4. Company representatives will also be available throughout the conference at booth #111.

During the conference Mr. Piggott will provide Company updates on its most recent developments and participate in one-on-one meetings with registered conference investors. Registration for these meetings is only for qualified investors, portfolio managers, and private wealth and family office managers.

The Company is a Canadian based mining company involved in the mining, exploration and development of mineral properties in Ecuador. The Company is currently focused on gold production at its wholly-owned Dynasty Goldfield project and continued development at its Zaruma mine. Mineral is treated at the Company’s wholly-owned Portovelo treatment plant close to the Zaruma mine operations. The Company also owns other significant gold exploration projects including the Copper Duke area and the Linderos area in southern Ecuador all of which are on the main Peruvian Andean gold-copper belt extending into Ecuador, and the Jerusalem Project (located 30 kilometers south of the Fruta del Norte project).

