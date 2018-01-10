Lithium Exploration Group Engages Bitcoin Pioneer Ben Kraus to Evaluate Entry into Bitcoin Mining Space

PHOENIX, Jan. 10, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Via OTC PR Wire -- Lithium Exploration Group (USOTC:LEXGD) announced today that it has engaged Bitcoin and Blockchain pioneer Ben Kraus to evaluate entry into the Bitcoin mining space. The company is evaluating establishing mining operations in Arizona and will utilize Mr. Kraus and his industry knowledge to ensure that it is making appropriate strategic and operational decisions as it enters the market.



"Lithium Exploration Group has always been looking to pioneer innovative concepts and technologies. Bitcoin and cryptocurrency will become another one of our ventures to complement the oil and gas investments we have made, and the distribution of the SonCav technology," commented CEO Alex Walsh. "Based on our research, Phoenix, Arizona could be the new Silicon Valley of cryptocurrency mining. We feel that we are in a position to take advantage of our geographic location and market conditions to provide enhanced shareholder value by entering the market. We also feel that we are in great hands with Mr. Kraus and his industry expertise guiding the way."

About Lithium Exploration Group

Lithium Exploration Group is a US-based exploration and development company focused on the acquisition and development potential of lithium brines and other precious metals that demonstrate high probability for near-term production. Currently the company is focused testing the Sonic Cavitation Ltd. technology and the acquisition of oil and gas related assets in the US and Canada. Lithium Exploration Group is traded on the OTC Markets under the symbol LEXG.

