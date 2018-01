Knick Exploration Announces Extension of Warrants

Val d'Or, January 10, 2018 - Knick Exploration Inc. (TSXV: KNX) ("Knick") is pleased to announce that it is proposing to extend the expiry date of 10,000,000 outstanding common share purchase warrants (the "Warrants"). The Warrants were issued on August 23 and September 15, 2016 pursuant to a private placement of Units. No Warrants have been exercised to date.

Each Warrant entitles its holder to purchase one common share (a "Share") at a price of $0.05 per Share until February 23, 2018 (for 6,000,000 Warrants) and March 15, 2018 (for 4,000,000 Warrants). Subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval, the expiry date of the Warrants will be extended to February 23, 2020 and March 15, 2020, respectively. All other terms of the Warrants will remain unchanged and in full force and effect.

FOR MORE INFORMATION, CONTACT:

Jacques Brunelle Gordon N. Henriksen

President & CEO Vice President

Knick Exploration Inc. Knick Exploration Inc.

Val-d'Or, Quebec Val-d'Or, Quebec

819-874-5252 819-874-5252

819-856-1387 819-210-1406

