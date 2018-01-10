Saint Jean Carbon Completes Mill

OAKVILLE, Ontario, Jan. 10, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Saint Jean Carbon Inc. (“Saint Jean” or the “Company”) (TSX-V:SJL) (OTCQB:TORVF) is a carbon science company engaged in the design and build of green energy storage, green energy creation and green re-creation through the use of carbon materials. The Company is pleased to announce it has recently completed the design build of the research and development facility located in Oakville Ontario, Canada as previously announced on November 16th 2017. The facility is believed to be the only one of its kind, with the ability to process from raw material right through to anode material and actual anodes in the near future.

Images of the Oakville facility can be viewed here http://resource.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/a07b74ce-049b-42d3-9eba-076fb1585cde

The main purpose of the facility is to produce the very best quality graphite for a host of applications; lithium-ion batteries for electric cars, tools, cell phones, etc. As well as applications including, solar panels, graphene for use in fabric inks, wearable technologies, safety, health care and a vast array of other high tech applications.

The facility is also designed to showcase the Company’s proprietary and patent pending technologies that have been in the design stages for many years, and are now in production. The air classification system is designed to increase the head grade of the mineralized material prior to entering the wet circuit of the mill. This means; if the head grade was 5% gC with multiple passes through the system this would increase the grade to 75%gC up to 95%gC depending on the number of passes. This greatly reduces the time and throughput of the raw material and further reducing the waste material significantly.

Over the next 6 months, the Company and the engineering group will work towards the first step of running the mill to create the very best quality material from both a graphite concentrate through to graphite for high tech applications. This will be completed through numerous mill tests and multiple series of lab studies. Each step will be documented to continue the best practices for; extraction, floatation, drying, sizing, shaping and coating the material. The second step will be optimization of the entire process from mine pit to finished anode. The significance of both steps is considered one of the most important goals for the Corporation. The first step will assure the quality meets the customer specification and the second step will assure the Company can reasonably produce the volume the customer desires at a profit. The results will create the bases of a feasibility study that the Company plans to prepare as part of the 2018 work initiatives.

Paul Ogilvie, CEO, commented: “On behalf of the Company I would like to thank everyone involved in this project. The results are great and the capabilities of the facility really set Saint Jean on a clear path for 2018.”

The Company will continue over the next year to add more equipment and enhance the overall services and production offerings. The Company will start to market the facility in the second quarter with a goal of providing full lab and mill services to other raw material mining companies. Further, once the Company has completed the optimization phase, an independent engineering firm will be engaged to audit the operational costing model and capital expenditure model for future planning purposes. The company through various private placements has funded the design build with an estimated cost of $2,000,000.

Dr. Christian Derosier, P.Geo., president of C.D.G.C. Inc., is the qualified person (QP) as defined in National Instrument 43-101 and, acting on behalf of Saint Jean Carbon, has reviewed and approved the technical content of this news release.

About Saint Jean Carbon

Saint Jean is a publicly traded carbon science company, with specific interests in energy storage and green energy creation and green re-creation, with holdings in graphite mining and lithium claims in the province of Quebec in Canada. For the latest information on Saint Jean’s properties and news please refer to the website: http://www.saintjeancarbon.com/

