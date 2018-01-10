Allen Palmiere joins Satori as Chief Executive Officer and Member of the Board of Directors

THIS PRESS RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES.

TORONTO, Jan. 10, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Satori Resources Inc. (TSX-V:BUD) (“Satori” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Allen Palmiere as Chief Executive Officer, and as a member of the Board of Directors of Satori. In addition to this appointment, Ms. Jennifer Boyle, a founding director of Satori, has been appointed President.

Mr. Palmiere brings a unique perspective to the Company, having executive level experience from both the mining production/operational and the corporate finance side of the business. Of particular importance is Allen’s experience with mine production activities within the Province of Manitoba, having formerly held the position of Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board of Directors of HudBay Minerals Inc.

Mr. Palmiere has also held several senior positions within the mining industry, both domestically and internationally, which includes ten years in China, several years in South Africa (Executive Chairman of Barplats Investments Ltd., among others), and locally, as (former) President and Chief Executive Officer of Breakwater Resources Ltd. and of Adriana Resources Inc.

Jennifer Boyle, President, states, “Mr. Palmiere’s appointment is a welcome, but strategic addition to the team, given the Company’s current and potentially other assets that may be advanced under the direction of Allen.”

As a result of these appointments, Mr. Bruce Reid has resigned as President and Chief Executive Officer, however, he remains Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Company.

ABOUT SATORI RESOURCES INC.

Satori is a Toronto-based mineral exploration and development company whose primary property is the Tartan Lake Gold Mine Project (100% interest), located in the prolific Flin Flon mining district, in Manitoba, Canada. The Tatran Lake Gold Mine had historical high-grade production of 48,000 ounces of gold between 1987-1989. The Project hosts a largely intact 450 tonne per day gold concentrator and related infrastructure, along with a decline ramp providing access to developed gold mineralization within the Main and South Zones to a vertical depth of 320 metres.

