Melkior Resources Launches Revised Website

Timmins, Ontario / TheNewswire / January 10, 2018 - Melkior Resources Inc.. ("Melkior") is pleased to announce the launch of a revised website at http://www.melkior.com. The revamped website provides a fresh look and offers quick and easy access to important information about the company.

Investors can also follow the company on twitter @Melkior_inc and Facebook.

Investors can also keep up with the latest news by email at: http://www.melkior.com/newsletter/.

Melkior Resources website and social media presence was developed by Unearth Media, a full service agency that helps brands establish their online blueprint and identity.

