VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 10, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aton Resources Inc. (TSX-V:AAN) (“Aton” or the “Company") is very pleased to announce that it has appointed Wardell Armstrong International Ltd. (WAI) to oversee the management of its study to be submitted to the Egyptian Mineral Resources Authority (EMRA) in support of the planned declaration of commerciality at its Hamama project (see news release dated November 20, 2017), within the Company’s 100% owned Abu Marawat Concession (“Abu Marawat” or the “Concession”).



Abu Marawat regional geology, showing the location of the Hamama project





“We are very excited to have chosen WAI to oversee and coordinate our team of consultants who will be working on this study with the goal having it ready to submit to EMRA in May of this year” says Mark Campbell, President and CEO. “WAI are a recognized leader in the provision of consultancy services encompassing the whole mine life cycle from exploration planning, early stage scoping and feasibility studies right through to mine closure. We are extremely pleased to be working with them on our Hamama project. WAI are currently undertaking the column leach metallurgical testing program on bulk samples at their laboratory in Truro, Cornwall, the preliminary results of which continue to be very encouraging in terms of recoveries and leach kinetics.”

Hamama Deposit

The Hamama deposit (“Hamama”) is located at the western end of a 40 km long gold trend at the Abu Marawat Concession and is comprised of three zones, Hamama West, Hamama Central and Hamama East. Hamama West hosts an Inferred Mineral Resource of 341,000 ounces gold equivalent (“AuEq”) and an Indicated Mineral Resource of 137,000 ounces AuEq (see news release dated January 24, 2017). The mineralized horizon at Hamama has a strike length of approximately 3 km and mapping indicates the prospective horizon (or the hangingwall contact) is over 6 km long in strike length. The West Garida prospect was recently discovered approximately 3 km ENE of Hamama West (see news release dated October 17, 2017). Aton are working towards the construction of an initial heap leach processing facility to support an open pit mine on the oxide gold cap at Hamama West as an initial start to developing the overall Hamama deposit.

About Aton Resources Inc.

Aton Resources Inc. (TSX-V:AAN) is focused on its 100% owned Abu Marawat Concession (“Abu Marawat”), located in Egypt’s Arabian-Nubian Shield, approximately 200 km north of Centamin’s Sukari gold mine. Aton has identified a 40 km long gold mineralized trend at Abu Marawat, anchored by the Hamama deposit in the west and the Abu Marawat deposit in the east, containing numerous gold exploration targets, including three historic British mines. Aton has identified several distinct geological trends within Abu Marawat, which display potential for the development of RIRG and orogenic gold mineralization, VMS precious and base metal mineralization, and epithermal-IOCG precious and base metal mineralization. Abu Marawat is over 738km2 in size and is located in an area of excellent infrastructure, a four-lane highway, a 220kV power line, and a water pipeline are in close proximity.

For further information regarding Aton Resources Inc., please visit us at www.atonresources.com or contact:

Mark Campbell

President and Chief Executive Officer

Tel: +202-27356548

Email: mcampbell@atonresources.com

Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the statements contained in this release are forward-looking statements. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions; by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results in each case could differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

An image accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/85fa7a09-0545-4d15-918f-d74bb2fa348d