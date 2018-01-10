Dundee Precious Metals Exceeds 2017 Gold Production Guidance and Provides Notice of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2017 Financial Results

TORONTO, Jan. 10, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSX:DPM) (“DPM” or “the Company”) announced its mine and smelter production results for the three months and year ended December 31, 2017 and confirmed the timing of the release of fourth quarter and full year 2017 operating and financial results, together with the related conference call and webcast.

On a consolidated basis, Chelopech achieved record gold production in 2017 and exceeded the Company’s 2017 guidance while copper production and complex concentrate smelted at Tsumeb were in line with guidance.

“Chelopech has exceeded our expectations for the year, and Tsumeb is continuing to experience increased stability from operations,” stated Rick Howes, President and CEO. “With Krumovgrad on track to commence production in the fourth quarter of 2018, DPM is looking forward to significant growth in gold production and free cash flow from the business.”

Production Highlights

Fourth quarter and full year 2017 mine and metals production at the Chelopech mine and complex concentrate smelted at the Tsumeb smelter are provided below.

Chelopech



Tsumeb



Year 2017 Consolidated

Guidance 1 Q4

2017 Full

Year Q4

2017 Full

Year Ore milled (‘000s tonnes) 527.6 2,218.7 - - 2,040 – 2,200 Metals contained in concentrate produced Gold (‘000s ounces) 49.4 197.7 - - 185 – 195 Copper (million pounds) 9.5 35.8 - - 35 – 39 Payable metals in concentrate sold Gold (‘000s ounces) 48.9 172.0 154- 168 Copper (million pounds) 10.0 34.4 33 - 36 Complex Concentrate smelted (‘000s tonnes) - - 59 219.3 210 – 240 1. As disclosed in Management’s Discussion and Analysis (“MD&A”) for the period ended September 30, 2017 and issued on November 7, 2017.



Chelopech gold production during the fourth quarter was higher than expected as a result of higher grades and improved recoveries. Copper production was in line with expectations. Annual gold production at Chelopech was above DPM’s improved 2017 guidance which was increased twice over the course of the year. Copper production was in line with guidance.



Tsumeb’s strong operating performance in the fourth quarter is a reflection of a consistent focus on operational excellence and higher availability of the main plants and matte holding furnace. The annual production of 219,300 tonnes for the year, compared to the prior three years of production at approximately 200,000 tonnes per year, was in line with the midpoint of DPM’s guidance for Tsumeb, and was achieved despite the lower availability of the high pressure oxygen plant and seasonal power outages, which impacted smelter operations during the quarter. The annual Ausmelt shutdown remains on schedule for March 2018 and the focus remains on improving availability of utility plants.

At Krumovgrad, installation of major foundations in the process plant area and remaining earthworks relating to the construction of the Integrated Mine Waste Facility continued through the fourth quarter, as planned. Following mobilization of the main mechanical installation contractor at the end of the third quarter, installation of structural steel and mechanical equipment commenced during the quarter. The current forecasted capital cost at completion is $162 to $168 million, compared with the original estimate of $178 million, and the project remains on track for production of first concentrate in the fourth quarter of 2018.

Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results

The Company’s fourth quarter and full year 2017 operating and financial results and 2018 guidance are expected to be released after market close on Thursday, February 15, 2018. The press release, MD&A and consolidated financial statements will be posted on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on the Company’s website at www.dundeeprecious.com.

The Company will hold a call and webcast to discuss its fourth quarter and full year results on Friday, February 16, 2018 at 9:00 am EST. The call will be hosted by Rick Howes, President and Chief Executive Officer, who will be joined by Hume Kyle, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, together with other members of the executive management team. The call will be accessible via a live webcast and by telephone.

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2017 Call and Webcast (Listen/View only)



Date: Friday, February 16, 2018 Time: 9:00 am EST Webcast: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/3zjeoax2 Canada and USA Toll Free: 1-844-264-2104 Outside Canada or USA: 1-270-823-1169 Replay: 1-855-859-2056 Replay Passcode: 3669639

About Dundee Precious Metals

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. is a Canadian based, international gold mining company engaged in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining and processing of precious metals. The Company's operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a copper concentrate containing gold and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold, located east of Sofia, Bulgaria; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia. DPM also holds interests in a number of developing gold and exploration properties located in Bulgaria, including the Krumovgrad gold project, which started construction in the fourth quarter of 2016 and is expected to commence production in the fourth quarter of 2018, Serbia, Armenia and Canada, and its 10.4% interest in Sabina Gold & Silver Corp.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

