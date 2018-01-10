Kinross to announce 2017 Q4/full-year results and 2018 guidance on February 14, 2018

TORONTO, Jan. 10, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kinross Gold Corp. (TSX:K) (NYSE:KGC) will release its fourth quarter and 2017 full-year financial statements and operating results on Wednesday, February 14, 2018, after market close. The Company will also provide its full-year 2018 guidance, mineral reserve and mineral resource statement as of December 31, 2017, and an exploration update. Kinross will hold a conference call and audio webcast on Thursday, February 15, 2018 at 8 a.m. ET to present the results, followed by a question-and-answer session.



Kinross' quarterly reporting schedule for the remainder of 2018 will be as follows:

Q1 2018 - Tuesday, May 8, 2018; financial statements and operating results will be released after market close. A conference call and audio webcast will be held on Wednesday, May 9, 2018 at 7:45 a.m. ET.



Annual Meeting of Shareholders - Wednesday, May 9, 2018; the meeting will be held at 10 a.m. ET at the Glenn Gould Studio, 250 Front Street West, Toronto, Ontario, Canada.



Q2 2018 - Wednesday, August 1, 2018; financial statements and operating results will be released after market close. A conference call and audio webcast will be held on Thursday, August 2, 2018 at 8 a.m. ET.



Q3 2018 - Wednesday, November 7, 2018; financial statements and operating results will be released after market close. A conference call and audio webcast will be held on Thursday, November 8, 2018 at 8 a.m. ET.

About Kinross Gold Corporation

Kinross is a Canadian-based senior gold mining company with mines and projects in the United States, Brazil, Russia, Mauritania, Chile and Ghana. Our focus is on delivering value based on the core principles of operational excellence, balance sheet strength, disciplined growth and responsible mining. Kinross maintains listings on the Toronto Stock Exchange (symbol:K) and the New York Stock Exchange (symbol:KGC).

Media Contact

Louie Diaz

Director, Corporate Communications

phone: 416-369-6469

louie.diaz@kinross.com

Investor Relations Contact

Tom Elliott

Senior Vice-President, Investor Relations and Corporate Development

phone: 416-365-3390

tom.elliott@kinross.com

